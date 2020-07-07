Kotobukiya Announce Awesome New Persona 5 Kasumi ArtFX Statue, Pre-Orders Now Live

Kotobukiya has taken to Twitter to announce that they are working on a brand new collectible statue from the hit JRPG title — Persona 5.

Yes, as you can see from the title, Kotobukiya is working on a Kasumi figure! This will go beautifully with their Joker Statue, which you can see behind some of the promotional pictures. The figure is set to release this November and will run you about $150 USD. Pre-orders are now available, so if you’re looking to make sure Kasumi makes it into your collection, I wouldn’t waste too much time before pre-ordering!

Check out the official announcement form Kotobukiya down below:

The new character of “Persona 5 The Royal” Kasumi Yoshizawa has been made into 3D! !! Kasumi Yoshizawa’s Phantom Thief ver. is now in the ART FX J series. Outstanding proportions wearing phantom thief clothes and dynamic poses have a pretty finish from any angle of 360 degrees. In addition, the pedestal with a bright rose, the floating feeling of the ribbon, the dignified and pretty expression, the items such as the long sword and the mask are carefully modeled, and it is a fan’s essential figure

In related news, Prime 1 Studios have announced a brand new Persona 5 Joker Statue that will definitely drain the bank.

The newly announced statue from Prime 1 Studios will roughly cost you up to $700 USD, but it comes with some stellar craftsmanship. Pre-orders are now available, so if you’re interested in learning about the new collectible statue, click here!

The Kasumi Kotobukiya ArtFX Statue is now available to pre-order, are you planning to snag one? Are you a fan of Persona 5? Let us know in in the comments below!

source: Kotobukiya