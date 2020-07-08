Ubisoft Teases AI Teammates for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint; More News to be Shared at Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft is gearing up for their upcoming Livestream this weekend and by doing so they have been teasing fans with multiple franchises, today’s IP is centered around Ghost Recon: breakpoint!

As you can see from the trailer and title, it seems that AI teammates will be making their way to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint! This is super exciting news, as it gives players who typically like to play solo, roll out with an AI team so its a little more squad-based. I personally think AI teammates should have been implemented from the start, but it is nice to finally see them getting added in now.

The new teaser trailer is short, running a little longer than a minute, but it has a monologue from soldiers who team up and become unstoppable. As the video notes, we will learn more about AI Teammates at Ubisoft Forward, which takes place on July 12th.

Check out the Ghost Recon: Breakpoint AI Teaser trailer down below:

Become unstoppable. Tune in to the Ubisoft Forward Pre-show 11:00 AM PT July 12 to watch the full reveal of an exciting new update coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

In related news, with Ubisoft Forward only a couple of days from airing, there has been a couple of leaks for the upcoming livestream.

The biggest leak is most definitely an extended gameplay look at Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The game has received a 30-minute gameplay session completely leaked, learn more about AC: Valhalla’s combat, traversal, and more form the new footage right here!

Ubisoft Forward is set to air this weekend on July 12th, and we will hear more about the publishers upcoming titles, including Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Are you excited for AI companions to return? What do you hope to see get announced at Ubisoft Forward? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube