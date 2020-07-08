Check out 10 Minutes of Never Before Seen Footage of The Dark Pictures: Little Hope Right Here

Today, IGN has debut 10 minutes of brand new gameplay footage for the upcoming horror title, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope.

Check out new gameplay footage down below:

The new footage comes exclusively from IGN, where viewers will be met with 10 minutes of brand new, never before seen gameplay. Fans of Until Dawn and Man of Medan will recall the similar gameplay style with the ability to make choices to alter the story and characters’ lives. Admittedly, its unique storytelling through making the player decide certain story beats is what makes these titles stand out as a unique gaming experience. The new footage gives viewers a bit of an insight as what to expect when it comes to the creepy town of Little Hope

In related news, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope has received a brand new trailer showcasing the ominous story of the game. Fans of horror will be happy to hear that the new trailer has no shortage of creepy imagery. Within its two minute runtimes, the new trailer surely conjures up the spook factor as fans will get a better understanding of the game’s story. Read more about this news right here.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will release on Oct. 30, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

What are your thoughts on this new footage? Are you excited to experience the dark story of Little Hope? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: IGN