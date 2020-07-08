Microsoft Details Couch Co-op Focused Sale, Deals End July 13th

Microsoft has taken to the Xbox Wire to announce and detail their latest sale for the Xbox platform! If you’re in the need for some new games, this will definitely be a sale you will want to check out as it will end relatively soon!

As I just mentioned, the sale will be limited and will run until July 13th, so there is really no time to waste. The list of games varies as Xbox likes to keep things fresh when it comes to sales. However, this sale is centered around games that will be best played in a couch co-op scenario. Looking at playing some co-op titles with your friends? This sale is for you as there are games like Soulcalibur, LEGO titles, and much more.

Microsoft detailed some of the biggest games that are on sale, which I will detail down below, but they also released a full list of titles on sale which you can check out right here!

Soulcalibur VI (75% off):

Bring more than your fists to the fight! Soulcalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series. The heroic 3D battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. Featuring all-new battle mechanics and characters, Soulcalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise. Welcome back to the stage of history! Also available to play with Xbox Game Pass.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (70% off):

Join your favorite heroes and villains from different eras and realities as they go head-to-head with the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror in the all-new, original adventure, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2! Play as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Green Goblin and dozens of other Marvel characters in this cosmic battle across the time-tossed city of Chronopoli

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (75% off):

Shoot and loot as you explore the mayhem-filled world of Pandora in Borderlands 2 and the lunar madness of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection on Xbox One. Experience the award-winning FPS RPG series, including its bazillions of guns, trademark cooperative gameplay, and bonus add-on content.

Overcooked (75% off):

A chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook, and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens!

For the King (60% off)

A strategic RPG that blends tabletop and roguelike elements in a challenging adventure that spans the realms. Set off on a single-player experience or play cooperatively both online and locally. None before you have returned from their journey. Will you put an end to the Chaos? Also available to play with Xbox Game Pass.

The latest Xbox sale won’t last forever, so if you’re in the need for some new games and want to stock up, this will be the time to do so! Which games do you plan on picking up before the sale ends? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Xbox Wire