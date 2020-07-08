WWE 2K Battlegrounds Receives Wacky Gameplay Trailer Alongside New Release Date

2K Games and developer Mad Dog Games has released a brand new wacky trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Check out the fun trailer down below:

The new trailer showcases brand new gameplay for the upcoming arcade-style wrestling title, WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Within its rather short runtime, the latest trailer manages to capture exactly what this title is all about and that’s wackiness. In addition, viewers will also get a snippet of new gameplay bits, which looks insane in a fun way.

Furthermore, the video’s description reveals that the game will consist of over 70 playable characters, both legends, and current wrestlers. Viewers with a keen eye will be able to pick off a couple of those playable characters in the trailer as Andre the Giant and Stone Cold Austin can be seen in action.

Lastly, a release date for the upcoming title has been released and fans will be happy to hear they won’t have to wait much longer.WWE 2K Battlegrounds releases on Sept. 18, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

What are your thoughts on this new title? Let us know in the comment down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube