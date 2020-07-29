Konami Gets Into The Prebuilt Gaming PC Business 

Konami was a massive development studio name to reckon with years ago. Unfortunately, that name doesn’t offer the same type of excitement anymore. The studio has been working less with actual video game IPs and more on other money-making aspects such as gambling slot machines or mobile titles. At any rate, there is always hope that we’ll see some of these cherished IPs make a glorious return once again. Konami made its way onto the headlines once again, but it’s not for the reasons you’d likely had anticipated. Rather than to announce a new video game title or even a slot machine at this point, we’re being told that this company is heading into gaming prebuilt PCs.

It looks like Konami in Japanese markets is bringing out a gaming PC and they have already started to accept orders for a shipment slated to release towards the end of September. It’s being dubbed the Arespear, a gaming PC that offers three different models. Depending on the model will determine the specs your PC will offer which can be anything from an i5-9400F with 8 GB of RAM and a GTX 1650 to an i7-9700, 16 GB of RAM that’s paired with an RTX 2070 Super.

Overall, the gaming PCs offer a wide range of components that is hopeful to bring out an incredible gaming experience but it will cost you from $1,760 to $3,226. It’s certainly a whole lot more than a new video game installment that Konami was once known for. We’re interested in seeing how these gaming PCs handle and if they prove to be popular enough to bring them out into other markets.

If you’re looking to build your own gaming PC, then you’ll ultimately save some money. Prebuilt typically will cost a bit more than just buying the components and putting together the PC yourself. It’s not as complicated as you might think either so if you’re up for a challenge, you can easily dive into countless YouTube tutorials right now on how to get the job done. In other news related to Konami, there are some rumors that we may see a Silent Hill reboot announcement next month. Perhaps there is more in the works than these gaming PCs after all.

