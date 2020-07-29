Horizon Zero Dawn PC System Requirements Unveiled

There are so many great exclusives that Sony has at their disposal. While video game IP exclusives tend to stick with their own platforms, we’ve seen the PC platform in particular start to blossom with these titles. It was first Microsoft who opted to make Xbox exclusives only an exclusive on the console platforms with a PC port readily available as well. Now the trend has been hitting Sony with the first big exclusive title release to make its way on the PC platform being Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Zero Dawn came out exclusively on the PlayStation 4 back in 2017, but it has since been unveiled to receive a PC port on August 7, 2020. This is an action RPG that follows humanity years into the future. Mankind has fallen years prior with apex predators being these massive robotic animal-like machines. At this point, not much is known of the metal era prior to their humble tribe-like upbringings today. There’s also spiritual guidance that tribes follow and in this game, Aloy, a young baby, was outcasted where she was taken in by another former tribe member.

Players get to watch Aloy grow up and start her journey to learn about her past such as where she came from and why would a tribe outcast her as an innocent baby. It’s a tough journey that awaits players but one that’s been incredibly rewarding and praised. This game was a massive hit and there’s already a sequel coming out on the PlayStation 5. While we’re not sure if the sequel will receive the same treatment as the initial installment, those that want to enjoy this game on PC will want to make sure their hardware can run it.

Posted on the official Steam store page for Horizon Zero Dawn, we now have the minimum and recommended system requirements suggested to play this title. You can check out the requirements listed below.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU : i5-2500K / FX 6300

: i5-2500K / FX 6300 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : GTX 780 / R9 290

: GTX 780 / R9 290 HDD: 100 GB

Recommend System Requirements

CPU : i7-4770K / Ryzen 5 1500X

: i7-4770K / Ryzen 5 1500X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : GTX 1060 / RX 580

: GTX 1060 / RX 580 HDD: 100 GB

As mentioned, this game is currently available right now on the PlayStation 4 platform. We even have a Before You Buy which can be viewed below. Please note that this Before You Buy is our coverage on the game for the PlayStation 4 platform.

