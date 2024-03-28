Rumor: Toys For Bob’s Game With Microsoft Is Spyro 4

I think we can all agree that this is exactly how we want this to play out.

Someone claims to know what Toys For Bob’s game with Microsoft is, and it’s pretty much what you wanted to hear.

As reported by Windows Central, a YouTuber named Canadian Guy Eh claims that Toys for Bob is working on Spyro The Dragon 4. The rumor had been brewing for a few months already, but he only got confirmation recently.

Canadian Guy Eh flew to Boston a day before PAX East, and corroborated rumors with other developers and industry people about Spyro The Dragon 4. As we had reported ourselves, Matt Booty revealed over the weekend that Toys For Bob partnered with Microsoft on a new game.

After this report came out, Canadian Guy Eh returned to PAX East itself, and one source finally confirmed that Spyro The Dragon 4 has already been in development since January of this year.

Obviously, a 4th Spyro game would be the perfect complement to Toys For Bob’s 101 release; Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Both Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon were landmark 3D platformer franchises. They both made their name on the PlayStation, but Sony to this day treats those games as contract work, and not really their own IPs.

As a result, both franchises received revivals and reboots across different platforms through the years. While both Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon had their share of OK to terrible games, neither franchise really recaptured the success they originally had on the PlayStation, until very recently.

And that very recently was when Activision commissioned remakes of those original PlayStation games, in the form of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Toys For Bob worked on both those trilogy remakes, as well as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, so it only makes sense that they also get to work on Spyro The Dragon 4.

The truth is probably that Toys For Bob wanted to make this game all along anyway, but they wanted to do it completely on their own terms. So now, they get to be working on Spyro The Dragon 4 completely remote, and as their own company. It’s a rare opportunity to be doing so well when game companies are laying off workers. And yes, that also happened to them, but you won’t read very much about studios that recovered from that as quickly as they did.

This is still a rumor for now, but what a rumor it is. This console generation may be capping off with Spyro The Dragon 4 completing the quartet of Spyro and Crash games.