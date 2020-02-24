A Next-Generation Star Wars Title Was Canceled 

A new report that was posted by industry insider Jason Schreier unveiled a secret Star Wars project that was in development. While its no secret that projects go in and out of development, we don’t typically hear too much about scrapped projects. One of the projects that were killed off by EA was apparently a Star Wars related video game. Not much is known but coming from a reliable source which is Jason Schreier, it appears that this title was going to be a spinoff from the Star Wars: Battlefront series.

EA hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to Star Wars video game titles. The latest, however, has been well-received and we’re of course talking about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This particular title was developed by Respawn Entertainment who recently claimed that the efforts to develop the Star Wars title were to show that the studio could do more than just FPS video games. With that said, there was another Star Wars game being developed by Criterion games who recently just was put back to work with the Need For Speed franchise.

At any rate, the Star Wars video game title was called Viking at the time where the project was something of a spinoff from the Star Wars: Battlefront series, but with open-world elements. Originally being developed by EA Vancouver before turning over the project to Criterion, it was apparent that there were too many logistical challenges from the cross-country game development and that is what ultimately killed off this project.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what the story entailed or the specifics of its gameplay but this wasn’t the only Star Wars game to get killed off. EA has previously taken down other Star Wars video game projects, though with the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and that the Luke Skywalker saga has officially wrapped up in the cinematic universe, perhaps we’ll get some other unique video game titles set within the franchise.

Source: Kotaku