Respawn Entertainment Wanted To Branch Into Other Genres 

When it comes to Respawn Entertainment then you likely already know of their catalog of video games. They had some big hits over the years with the likes of Titanfall and their surprise release in 2019 of Apex Legends. However, these games all focused on an FPS experience. That is something that the development team knew would be changed up when going into their latest title release, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The CEO of Respawn Entertainment was present during DICE 2020 where US Gamer spoke with the developer over the video game release. According to the interview, Vince was wanting to branch out from being known as just an FPS studio. While they still have big plans for the future of Apex Legends and likely Titanfall as well, going into Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a means to showcase that they are not just a one-trick pony.

“This is about expanding who we are. Cause as game makers, we’re all super unique. We’re all interested in so many different types of games that we play by ourselves, together. So it’s getting that out there that we’re here because we love games. We live, eat, breathe games, and we’re trying to show the breadth of what we can do, so it was super important for me to really expand that.”

It’s clear that they are able to dive into other genres with ease, but that’s not to say Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order wasn’t without any bugs or glitches. In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that Vince spoke of how the studio pushed the game out in order to make the launch date. Still, the game sold very well and continues to have traction with an audience of gamers today.

For now, it looks like the studio is going to be working on new content for Apex Legends as we enter the second year of the game being available online. Of course, now that we can see Respawn Entertainment can work on other genres, perhaps new experimental games will be released from the studio.

Source: US Gamer