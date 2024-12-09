Pokémon Go: Young and Wise Event Schedule and Bonuses

Gameranx

Add more Shinies to your Pokédex.

Pokémon Go recently unleashed its Dual Destiny season, with the Just My Cup of Tea questline being the first event of the season. This saw new Pokémon debuts in the form of Sinistea, Incense encounters, and Shiny Genesect (Chill Drive) appearing in Raids for the first time. There’s more to come with the Young and Wise event in Pokémon Go, giving you further opportunities to fill your Pokédex.

The Young and Wise event is scheduled to begin on December 10, 2024, at 10am, to December 14, 2024, at 8pm local time. Trainers can expect to experience a couple of bonuses, match up against certain Pokémon in Raids, and you’ll definitely want to hatch as many 2km Eggs as possible during the event.

Pokémon Go Young and Wise rewards

Event Bonuses

Here are the bonuses that will be live throughout the duration of the event:

  • 2x XP for hatching Eggs
  • 2x XP for winning Raid Battles

Raids

The following Pokémon will appear in Raids, all of which have the chance to spawn as a Shiny:

One-Star Raids

  • Shinx
  • Scraggy
  • Tyrunt
  • Phantump
  • Jangmo-o

Three-Star Raids

  • Alakazam
  • Oranguru
  • Drampa
  • Wyrdeer

Five-Star Raids

  • Genesect (Chill Drive) until December 12 at 10am

Mega Raids

  • Mega Banette until December 12 at 10am
  • Mega Latios beginning December 12 at 10am

Eggs

The Pokémon listed below will hatch from 2km Eggs, all of which have the chance to be a Shiny:

  • Togepi
  • Tyrogue
  • Smoochum
  • Bonsly
  • Happiny
  • Munchlax

Field Research Tasks and Collection Challenges

  • Event-themed Field Research and Collection Challenges will be available that award XP, as well as event-themed Pokémon encounters.

PokéStop Showcases

  • Be on the lookout for Showcases at different PokéStops where you can enter event-themed Pokémon

Although the year is coming to an end, the Pokémon Go action isn’t slowing down. There are holiday events to look forward to, along with a huge Pokémon Go Community Day that will act as a celebration of 2024.

T

