Fortnite: How to Accept and Complete Jigsaw’s Challenge

The highly anticipated Fortnitemares 2024 event has brought a plethora of new content to all Fortnite modes. A crossover with the Saw franchise has introduced an array of frights and mechanics to the game, including Jigsaw’s Challenge. Bloodthirsty players will definitely want to take part in Jigsaw’s Challenge in future Fortnite matches, but there are consequences for those that fail to come out victorious.

This year’s Fortnitemares celebration has altered the loot pool, seen the return of Horde Rush, rolled out challenges across all major modes, and so much more. Jigsaw’s Challenge in particular aims to keep the action at an all time high.

Do you want to play a game?

The Jigsaw’s Challenge can be accepted at screens that are marked with a TV icon on the map. They are situated at most major points of interest and show Billy the Puppet’s face on screen.

When you interact with a Jigsaw’s Challenge television, it will place you in the queue for a one on one duel. All you have to do is wait for another player to accept the duel on another monitor somewhere on the island. As soon as you’re given an opponent, you’ll receive a notification and the person you’re battling against will be marked on the map with an orange zone, similar to the way bounties work. Four minutes will be given to take out the enemy and a countdown will be displayed.

Both players in Jigsaw’s Challenge will equip a special mask which is explosive. If you or your squad don’t eliminate your target in time, the mask will explode and you’ll be eliminated.

Taking part in a duel is definitely high stakes, but it doesn’t come without high reward. The winner of the fight can expect the opponent’s body to drop a Witch Broom, Boom Billy, and other high rarity weapons.

Jigsaw’s Challenge will remain in Fortnite until the end of Chapter 5 Season 4 on November 2, 2024.