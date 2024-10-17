Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon Guide

The sinking sands of the Gerudo Sanctum dungeon won’t slow you down in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — especially if you’re using this guide to get ahead. There are loads of puzzles in this nonlinear dungeon, but the biggest problem is the statue riddle. You’ll need to place two statues to unlock the door and sink the sea of sand. Learn how to overcome every step of the dungeon with our step-by-step guide below.

Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon Guide

Enter the rift to access the Gerudo Sanctum dungeon. In the first room, you’ll need to jump a small gap while climbing between gusts of wind. You can jump while climbing. Climb up, go left and use Bind on the boulder to block the wind.

Optional Chest Room: In the entrance hall, go left to reach an optional room. Floor tiles will come to life. Dodge them so they smash into the wall and a chest will spawn. The chest contains x20 rupees.

Getting The Small Key: In the first room of the dungeon, you’ll reach a locked door. Go right from the waypoint to enter a puzzle room. Defeat the two bats, then use bind on the large lever. Pull it back then run on the conveyor belt — place an Old Bed to jump up and run through the blue gate.

In the next room, there’s a wall with two handles. Use Bind and pull until the sliding wall opens up. Go through and collect the Small Key. Return to the locked door to progress. Through the locked door, learn the Snake Statue echo. In the next room, you’ll be locked in with two Mothula enemies. Defeat them and collect the echo, then go through the door on the left.

Go down to the sidescrolling room. To get through the sand here, summon Holmill echoes to dig through the sand. You’ll be able to access an optional treasure chest with a Golden Egg.

The Two Tributes & Dungeon Map

Past the Caromodillo room, you’ll reach a strange door with two slots for tributes. Unlock the waypoint here — there’s another wall you can open with bind to the right and a normal door left.

Left Door & Unlocking The Dungeon Map: The left door leads to a Poe combat room. Defeat the ghostly Poe — use Bind to hold it in place for your monsters or pull it into its own fire to damage it. Defeat it and learn the echo. Once it is destroyed a chest will spawn with the Dungeon Map.

Getting The Hawk Statue: Go down, following the left path, to exit the dungeon completely. Outside Link will appear — follow him! On the way, there’s a sunken chest. Use Bind to pull it out and get x20 rupees.

Going up, use Bing on one of the handles on the tower to pull it and align the ladder leading up. Climb the ladder and grab the chest with x50 rupees.

Climb to the top of the Sanctum dungeon to find another waypoint. Use the Wind Cannon to clear out the sand to the south and reveal a chest containing a Monster Stone. Blow the sand to the right, then follow the right path all the way up and around to another tower. Turn the tower so the ladder is aligned, then climb to the top to get the Hawk Statue Echo.

Getting The Cat Statue: With the statue, you can now backtrack and re-enter the dungeon. Let’s enter through the right-side exterior door. There’s a door with a timer gate and a locked door.

Pull the lever and rush through the timer gate — on the other side, you’ll find Gibdo enemies and glowing Cat Statue echoes. Learn it! Move the cat statue out of the way, go up through the hallway and prepare for a tougher fight.

Boss: Imposter Link

Imposter Link is back with his bow! There are multiple ways to deflect Link’s bow — press [R] to spin to deflect arrows, or use crates, boulders or the Wind Cannon to knock back arrows.

To make damaging Link easier, summon a monster then target and grab him with Bind. While he’s trapped, move him so your monsters can attack. Summoning Water Blocks won’t help here. They’ll just disappear when Link touches them. Dropping Link into the holes also doesn’t work.

Grab Link with Bind, summon a tough monster like a Lvl. 2 Moblin, then hold him in place until he’s destroyed. In his second phase, three Links will appear. Same rules apply. Take them down and you’ll earn the Bow of Might. When in Swordfighter Form, Zelda can now shoot arrows with [X].

Getting the Elephant Statue

Leave the room to reach a sidescrolling section. Learn the Beetle Mound and Beetle Echo — and you’ll see rift goop you can’t reach. Use Swordfighter Form and Arrow to destroy the goop over the gaps.

Progress up to a large room with conveyor belts and flamethrowers. Go right and summon Boulder echoes to block the flames. Do the same to reach the upper-right corner and learn the Elephant Statue Echo. Don’t miss the chest with the Small Key near to the statues!

Using The Small Key: Backtrack to the small key door we passed earlier — before fighting Link. Go back to find a secret wall. Pull it with Bind to reach a puzzle room.

Fire Puzzle Room: In this room, we need to light three fire braziers. Two are easy for Zelda to reach, but the upper-left brazier will be put out by a Wind Cannon. To get rid of the cannon, either destroy the crate or stand as close as you can and shoot Bind through the wall, then drop the Wind Cannon into the bottomless pit.

Light all three and a clue will appear. The clue is about the Hawk Statue we’ve already earned!

Solving The Tribute Puzzle

Return to the Tribute Room — you can teleport back — and open the secret wall on the right. There’s an optional chest in one of the piles of sand (containing x10 Rock Salt) and a clue. Remove all the sand in the area with the Wind Cannon. The clue refers to an Elephant Statue. We now have all the information we need to solve the puzzle.

Tribute Puzzle Solution: Place the Elephant Statue echo on the left slot, and the Hawk Statue echo on the right slot.

Through the door, pull the plug to lower the sand level for a large portion of the dungeon. Go through the open passage to the right — through the plug — to reach the Big Key Room.

Big Key Room : In the big key room, Zelda needs to turn all the rings so they match the pointer at the bottom. Start by moving the blue ring with the wheel in the bottom-left corner. Align the ring with the line to lower it.

: In the big key room, Zelda needs to turn all the rings so they match the pointer at the bottom. Start by moving the blue ring with the wheel in the bottom-left corner. Align the ring with the line to lower it. The green ring is a little trickier. For this one, use the wheel to move the pointer line so it’s either left or right (at 90 degrees) then use Bind on the handle to pull it into position.

When all three of the rings are lowered, Zelda can collect the big key.

Go upstairs to reach the Big Key door and open it to start the boss battle.

Boss: Mogryph

Mogryph is the final boss of the dungeon. To damage this boss, lure the flying creature into the statues — you can generate echo statues or use the statues already in the arena. Stun it and damage it. To learn more, check out our Mogryph boss guide.

Defeat the boss to complete the dungeon and earn a full Heart Container. This gives Zelda a full extra heart — you’ll also earn x5 Might Crystals and Tri will level up. If you reach Level 4, you’ll lower the energy cost of powerful echo monsters.

Completing the Gerudo and Zora dungeons unlocks the next dungeon in Hyrule Castle. You’ll basically go straight for the center of the map and save the town that’s being swallowed up. The fourth dungeon is waiting for you, so grab all the tables you can. We’re going after the Imposter King next.