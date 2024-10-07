Starfield: Shattered Space – “The Other Side” Main Story Quest Walkthrough

While most of the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC expansion’s Main Story Quest sees trying to bring together all the Houses, “The Other Side” Main Story Quest pulls you away for a brief detour. With strange and otherworldly caves to explore, this mission is a welcome distraction that you will need to know how to complete. This guide will provide a full walkthrough on how to complete “The Other Side” Story Quest for the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC.

How to Complete “The Other Side” Main Story Quest in Starfield: Shatted Space

“The Other Side” Story Quest will become available after completing one of the 3 missions that are part of the “Aligning the Houses” Main Story Quest: Conflict of Conviction, Zealous Overreach, and Exhuming the Past. Once you finish one of these missions by turning them into the character named Ekris Kaisir, Inaza Kaisir who you met at The Serpent’s Path cave during “The Promised, Broken” Quest will appear to tell you to go find Anasko Va’runn in a location known as the Anomalous Cave.

Follow the Objective Marker out of Dazra City. You will need to hit a series of Objective Markers so keep following them as you reach each one until you reach the Anomalous Cave to the northeast of the city. Along the way are several Vortex Phantoms so be prepared for a fight. The entrance will be illuminated by a soft blueish glow.

Once inside the cave, there will be a gust of wind traveling throughout the tunnels. Follow it deeper into the cave and defeat the enemies that you come across. There is a giant rift at the heart of the cave. Jump into the rift to find Anasko.

Once your dialogue with Anasko is completed, you will be sent back to the Anamolous Cave. You need to now run back to the entrance and escape the cave. Along the way, there will be points where you can complete an optional objective which is to cave in the tunnel. When this optional objective pops up, shoot the marked rocks on the roof to block the path to stop the creatures of the cave from escaping.

Once out of the cave, return to Iniza to complete “The Other Side” Story Quest. You will get Credits and 300 EXP for completing the mission.

Once out of the cave, return to Iniza to complete "The Other Side" Story Quest. You will get Credits and 300 EXP for completing the mission.