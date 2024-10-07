Starfield: Shattered Space – “Zealous Overreach” Main Story Quest Walkthrough

House Ka’dic is one of the factions that you will need to help to bring together all of the Houses during the story of the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC expansion. This Main Story Quest will take you to a secret facility filled with enemies on a hostage rescue (or execution) mission so you will want to know how to take out this massive challenge. This guide will provide a full walkthrough on how to complete the “Zealous Overreach” Story Quest for the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC.

More Starfield Content:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit | 10 Secrets, Features & Fun To Get You Back In The Cockpit

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

How to Complete the “Zealous Overreach” Main Story Quest in Starfield: Shatted Space

To start “Zealous Overreach,” you must follow the Quest Marker that leads to the “Assist House Ka’dic” part of the “Aligning the Houses” Main Story Quest. This can be found at the House Ka’dic building in the northeast part of Darza City. Once inside, go up the stairs on the left and talk to Razma Ka’dic to begin the quest. Razma wants you to track down a woman named Sahima and a group of other hostages taken by Va’runn Zealots.

To learn where the hostages are being held, leave Razma’s office and take the stairs up to find another character named Mirek Ka’dic. If you can successfully Persuade him, he will tell you that the hostages are in a place called Shadow Station Epsilon. If you fail the Persuasion check, you can also find the information on his computer. With the info acquired, return to Razma.

After informing Razma about the hostages’ location, you will need to talk to Djimal Ka’dic found right outside Razma’s office. Djimal informs you that Razma has been secretly working with the Zealots. Hoping to force her to cut ties with them, Djimal tells you to kill the hostages and blame the Zealots. You will be able to agree to this plan, refuse, or not commit either way but you officially decide on how you want to deal with the situation until you Sahima.

Shadow Station Epsilon can be found in the far north part of the map. This place is packed with Va’runn Zealots so prepare for a fight. Make your way through the base’s interior and make your way to the basement. Eventually, you’ll find a room with a caged enclosure that can be opened with either hacking or with the Enclosure Keycard that can be looted from a Zealot.

Inside the enclosure is Sahima. You can either kill her or talk to her if you wish to rescue her. If you kill her here, you won’t be able to recruit her as a Companion after the Quest’s completion. If you kill her, you will be given the “Leave No Witnesses” objective which means you need to kill every Zealot and the remaining hostages to progress. If you rescue Sahima, you must complete the “Free the Hostages” objective.

Leave the enclosure and go through the door to the left to enter a cave system one level below the floor you found Sahima on. No matter what you did with Sahima, you will need to kill all the Zealots in this cave to progress the Quest. You will also need to find the remaining hostages. From the stairs that overlook the cave, go through the door on the left to enter a gym. Go up the stairs and through the door to find a hostage. If you are saving hostage, then free this NPC. If you are leaving no witnesses, kill them.

The second hostage is on the opposite side of the cave through a door that leads to a control room.

With all the hostages dead or freed, go to an elevator at the end of the cave to escape Shadow Station Epsilon.

Your mission now is to go to the meeting between Razma and the Va’runn Zealots at the Badlands Power Station found southeast of the Shadow Station. Here you will find Razma, Djimal, and a member of the Zealots named Mihael Dziri. Sahima will also be her if they are still alive.

You can either attack Miheal to eliminate the Zealots or Persuade them to stand down. If Andreja is your Companion, she can also get the Zealots to stand down without any fighting. If you attempt to persuade them and you fail, you will need to kill them. When the Zealots are either gone or dead, there will be a dialogue sequence with Razma. Sahima will be involved in this scene if she is still alive. If you eliminated the hostages, Djimal will pay you Credits once Razma leaves the base.

Return to the Mourning Device in Darza City and talk to Ekris Kaisir to turn in the mission and conclude the “Zealous Overreach” Main Story Quest. You will get Credits, 350 EXP, and the Va’runn Starstorm weapon for completing this Quest.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Starfield: Shattered Space as well as other great games in the future.