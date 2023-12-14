Lego Fortnite: Where To Find Knotroot

Finding new and exotic resources in Lego Fortnite is vital to your success. In this guide we hunt down Knotroot.

Lego Fortnite is exactly what the name implies – it’s the wonderfully buildable (and aesthetically pleasing) world of Lego in all of its bricky glory, combined with Fortnite. Only, it’s not really combined with Fortnite, it’s just within Fortnite and uses its established STUFF to make a pretty swanky survival/crafting/building experience.

Of course, this means players will spend an exorbitant amount of time running around and harvesting resources. Primarily to make tools to, well, go out and gather more resources. It’s a never-ending cycle that is rather engrossing once you start to get into the swing of things. The game does like to hide some of its stuff though, and more advanced resources like Knotroot are one of those things.

Where To Find Knotroot In Lego Fortnite

Knotroot is an uncommon resource that is not found on the surface. It is, however, a vital resource for progression as it is used for all sorts of advanced crafting recipes and tools. In fact, without Knotroot, you really can’t progress the game, so tracking it down and harvesting it is vital.

Thankfully finding Knotroot isn’t too difficult. All you have to do is go into a cave. The dangling roots that litter the cave are what you are looking for, and these are pretty much everywhere. You aren’t going to run out any time soon. What’s more, caves are marked on your map, so you can easily return to them to restock when needed.

Unfortunately, Knotroot is pretty sturdy stuff, and can’t be broken with your standard tools. Oh no.

How To Harvest Knotroot In Lego Fortnite

To harvest Knotroot you need to get your hands on an uncommon axe. These axes are crafted, and spoiler, you probably don’t have the means to craft one just yet. To make one of these axes, you need to upgrade your crafting bench to level 2. To do this, you need the following resources:

x8 Planks

x3 Shells

Planks are refined logs, and you should know how to make these if you have made it this far into the game. Shells can be a bit trickier since they are dropped by enemies. Specifically, rocks that are actually land-based rolling hermit crabs. You won’t have to go very far to find some.

With these in hand, head to the Crafting Bench, upgrade to level 2 and unlock the recipe to make a more advanced axe.

Craft this axe, head back to the cave, and harvest your Knotroot. Like with all tools up until this point, this axe will eventually break. It’s handy to carry more than one of these if you want to make the most of your underground excursion.

That’s all we have on Lego Fortnite for now. Be sure to check out our other lists, guides, and features for more Lego Fortnite content.