Lego Fortnite: Where To Find Marble

Lego Fortnite is filled to the brim with bricks and resources. In this guide we hunt down the robust rock, Marble.

The grind is on as Lego Fortnite rolls into view and throws a back of assorted bricks at your feet. Combining the colourful world of Fortnite with the boundless creativity of Lego is a work of genius, and even in its most basic form, is a lot of fun. If you want a new crafting/survival game, then this isn’t a bad place to start.

Be prepared to burn the midnight oil, gather resources, craft tools, build structures, and of course, gather more resources. It’s a cycle of madness that seeps into your soul in all the right ways. But not everything is fully laid out for you, and Marble just so happens to be one of the earliest mysteries the game has to offer.

Where To Find Marble In Lego Fortnite

Marble is a vital resource in the early game. Without it, you simply can’t progress as several key recipes are locked behind its acquisition. Heck, beyond just the mechanical desire to progress, Marble also allows you to make better tools, which is always a plus.

To find Marble, head into any cave you can find. Caves are instanced areas partitioned by loading screens. They are dark, dank, and full of monsters and loot. They are also marked on your map when discovered, so they are very easy to go back to if you want to spelunk all over again.

Marble is practically everywhere in caves. It is denoted by light grey stonework often found in and on walls. Unfortunately, Marble is pretty tough, and your base tools are completely incapable of harvesting it.

How To Harvest Marble

To harvest Marble in Lego Fortnite, you need to do a few things. Firstly, you need to upgrade your Crafting Bench. This requires:

x8 Planks

x3 Shells

Planks are self-explanatory at this point. Shells are a bit trickier as they require killing crabs disguised as rocks. Once your Crafting Bench is upgraded, you can craft an Uncommon Pickaxe.

More troubles arise, however, as this pickaxe requires a special wood called Knotroot. We have a complete guide on how to harvest Knotroot, here.

With knotroot in hand and your Crafting Bench ready to go, create your new Pickaxe (or two) and head back to the cave. You can now mine Marble and progress through the game once more.

We recommend bringing multiple pickaxes if you want to make the most of your time. Oh, and don’t forget your torch!

