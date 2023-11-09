Super Mario Wonder: How To Complete ‘Wonder Token Tunes’

If you want to collect every Wonder Seed in Super Mario Wonder, you are going to have to delve into 'Take A Break' stages.

We are back with another guide for Super Mario Wonder, and this time we are looking at one of the many ‘Take A Break’ stages. More specifically,’ Wonder Token Tunes’. Like all stages in this style, this is a super short stage designed to cleanse your gameplay palette and teach brand-new players a potential mechanic.

We aren’t going to pretend like this guide is going to be some revelatory piece of text that will recontextualise what it is to be a guide. This is not that in any way shape or form. Instead, this is to help new players, and so our ‘Complete Guide’ is actually complete. Are we ticking boxes? A little bit, but let’s tick that box together.

How To Complete ‘Wonder Token Tunes’

The goal of this level is to collect 5 Wonder Tokens. These are functionally coins that will spawn over the course of this single-screen stage. They are specifically placed in locations that are hard to reach with a regular jump. This is of course, by design. They want you to learn a key mechanic, and that is the high jump.

High jumping can only be done on a bouncy surface. For example, a Hoppo, an enemy, or in this case, musical blocks. This lets you jump far higher than you would be able to normally, and that is the crux of the level. To high jump, simply hold the jump button. It really is that simple.

Wonder Tokens will spawn in various locations, and it’s up to you to use your high jump to grab them. This stage will take about 15 seconds to complete. Once you have all 5 tokens, the level will end and you will be rewarded with a Wonder Seed.

‘Take A Break’ stages have no secret exits, no hidden Purple Coins, and no Flags. Simply grab the Wonder Seed and move on.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.