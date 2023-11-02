Super Mario Wonder: How To Defeat Bowser Jr. | Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace

You’ve finally made it to the end of World 1 and clawed your way to Bowser Jr’s domain. Super Mario Wonder hasn’t introduced you to boss battles yet, although that is all about to change. Bowser Jr. can be a bit tricky if you aren’t accustomed to the nuances of Mario’s movements, but we’ve got a few tips to help you get the win.

In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to defeat all three phases of Bowser Jr. so you can grab your first Royal Seed and progress onto the next World. We highly recommend you go in fully powered up so you can take a few hits before losing a life. If you need help getting through the Palace, we have a separate guide, here.

Preparation

Once you enter the run-up to Bowser Jr. you will spot a giant block that is swapping between a Mushroom and an Elephant power-up. You will need to hit your jump to nab the Elephant power as this will allow you to take 3 hits before going down. If you already have a power-up active, it will simply go into your inventory for you to use in a bind. Best case scenario, you are Elephant Mario and you have an Elephant power-up in your inventory.

Bowser Jr. Phase One

Bowser Jr.’s first phase isn’t too difficult. He will revert to his shell form and then spin left to right across the screen. Simply jump over him. Once he pops out of his shell, all you have to do is jump on his head. This is classic Mario. Bowser Jr. will then be infused with magical energy, ending the first phase.

Bowser Jr. Phase Two

The second phase is a bit trickier. You will be transformed into a giant, and Bowser Jr. will shrink in size. He is faster in this form and has a few new moves, but if you are quick, you are not going to see them. This phase starts similar to the first. He will go into shell form and spin towards you. Once he pops out, all you have to do is jump on his head.

If you aren’t quick enough, Bowser Jr. will jump onto the ceiling and then butt-slam you. This is quite hard to dodge as Giant Mario, so you might take a hit. He will be briefly vulnerable to a jump attack after his butt-slam so use this opportunity to land a hit.

In either case, this will end the second phase.

Bowser Jr. Phase Three

This final phase is the most difficult and the longest. Bowser Jr. will turn you small while he grows into a giant. As per usual, he will go into his shell and spin towards you. Because you are so small, jumping over Bowser Jr. is much more difficult. We recommend using the walls to wall-jump to gain extra height.

Once he comes out of his shell, you can jump on his head. Unlike other phases, this is not the end. He will then jump into the air for a butt-stomp. Dodge it and then quickly change course to jump on his head as he recovers.

His final attack variant is his regular stomp. Simply back away and then once the attack lands, turn around and jump on his head. If you jump on him all three times, he will be defeated and the fight ends with you retrieving the Royal Seed. If you fail to hit him all three times, he will cycle through these moves in the same order until he is defeated, or you lose a life.

With the Royal Seed in hand, you are free to leave Pipe-Rock Plateau and make your way towards World 2. Congratulations!

