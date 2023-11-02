Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectable In ‘Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace’

Walkthrough for every collectable to be found in 'Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace' for Super Mario Wonder's first world.

After a long and hard journey through Pipe-Rock Plateau, Super Mario Wonder is ready to introduce you to the wonders of Palaces. These are the final steps to completing a World and moving onto greener (colour not guaranteed) pastures. Being the first palace, it is fairly straightforward but be prepared for more of a challenge than most levels up until this point.

In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to find every Purple Coin and Wonder Seed in ‘Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace’ so you can get 100% completion. Thankfully, there is no secret exit in this level, so you should be able to blaze through this stage in a single run.

Wonder Seed #1

The first Wonder Seed event starts almost immediately after entering the Palace. This will cause pipes to shift and collapse. This makes the level far more dangerous to navigate than your standard stage. You will find the Wonder Seed later in the level once you have progressed far enough.

Purple Coin #1

Your first Purple Coin is pretty well hidden. Once you have started the Wonder Event use the pipe to your right to jump above the level geometry. Jump down the first gap to re-enter the level and hit the blue flower on the way down. This will spawn the Purple Coin for you to collect.

Purple Coin #2

The second Purple Coin can be found by using Elephant Mario’s trunk to break the blocks impeding your path towards it. We recommend you have an Elephant power-up in your inventory to make this much easier.

Purple Coin #3

The final Purple coin is very easy to collect as it is unmissable on your regular progression. You will either jump towards it or use the pipes you are riding to jump up. The coin’s hitbox is very generous, so this shouldn’t be too difficult to grab.

Royal Seed

Palaces end with a boss fight and your reward for defeating the boss is a Royal Seed. These are far more powerful than Wonder Seeds. Where Wonder Seeds unlock new levels for you to explore in any given world, Royal Seeds unlock whole new Worlds.

We have a separate guide on how to defeat Bowser Jr. which you can find here.

