Ubisoft Ends Updates To Far Cry 6

Ubisoft will take what they learned with this game to future Far Cry titles.

Ubisoft is officially ending updated for Far Cry 6.

On the official Far Cry 6 Twitter account, they shared this message:

“Thanks to the millions of players who joined the fight! Your adventures can continue in Yara w/o interruption of online services however, the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6.

We appreciate your passion, creativity, & love of Chorizo, even Anton is proud!”

Far Cry 6 was a massive release for Ubisoft and the franchise all the way back in October 2021. The company called the financial year of its release as “Far Cry’s best year ever for the brand.” Curiously enough, the company never actually shared sales figures.

We can guess that Far Cry 6 sold well for two reasons; it was one of the odd cross-generation titles that released shortly after the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched, and because it had released in the middle of the pandemic.

Even bigger than that, Far Cry 6 had some of the most ambitious DLC roadmaps of any recent modern game. With Insanity, Control, and Collapse, Ubisoft reexamined the lives of memorable franchise villains Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. Each villain received their own DLC where you played as them in their own self-contained open world, reflecting how each of them saw the world they were in.

Far Cry 6 also received an unusual expansion with its Lost Between Worlds DLC. This one takes things a step farther than Far Cry Blood Dragon, as it brings Dani to an alien world, where he can earn extraterrestrial armor to bring back to the main game. Lost Between Worlds packed 15 challenges overall, giving fans plenty of reason to jump back in.

Far Cry 6 also offered a Starter Pack with in-game cash and some pirate costumes. It also included Far Cry Blood Dragon if you bought certain DLC bundles.

Far Cry 6 didn’t quite fully transition into being a live service game, but the steady stream of high quality content of considerable length made it one of Ubisoft’s most valuable and deepest experiences in recent memory. It’s also notable that Far Cry 6’s metascores leaned towards the 70s, but it found success on its own, and expanded on that success with this DLC roadmap.

Ubisoft did not make this announcement at random, given how successful their content plans turned out. They are likely to take lessons they learned from their success here to future Far Cry titles, and possibly their other open world games as well.