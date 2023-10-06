Assassin’s Creed Mirage – How To Solve All Enigmas

The city of Baghdad is packed with mysteries in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Literally. You’ll find notes with treasure locations all over the city — and these puzzles can be absurdly difficult to unravel if you haven’t already explored every inch of the map. If you’re sick of searching and just want to collect these cosmetic rewards, here’s how to solve all the Enigmas. Below, you’ll find map locations for each Enigma and the solution — where to find the treasure.

All Enigma Locations & Solutions

Enigmas (or Treasures) are notes you can find around the environment. Each one gives you a clue to the treasure’s true location. Each enigma has two parts — an enigma and a solution. To read the note, open your inventory and select the Bag. In the bag, scroll down the right side until you find a tab for Enigmas. All of your Enigma notes will be stored here.

NOTE: To quickly find the Enigma you’re looking for, press Ctrl+F and search or use our Table of Contents.

A Challenge Enigma

Enigma: Abbasiyah – Southeast of the House of Wisdom. The building is locked. Find the note on the wooden balcony. Climb to the roof and drop down onto the balcony from above to get this enigma.

Solution: Found southeast of the Gate of Tahir in Abbasiyah. It’s on the land right where the river splits. Climb onto the watermill building and look for a blocked window you can look inside — find the window to the right of the barred door. Throw a knife across to break open the window on the opposite side. Enter the mill and search in the grain to find the treasure.

A Gift For You Enigma

Enigma: Round City – In a house to the southwest of the Palace of the Green Dome. To get inside the building, find a locked door on the second floor. Nearby, there’s a blocked window you can throw a knife through. Use a throwing knife to break a window barrier on the opposite side of the room. Climb through the window we just opened to get inside and grab the enigma.

Solution: The treasure is located at the Mazalim Courts to the north of the palace. On the west entrance to the courts, there’s a small empty fountain. The treasure is hidden inside.

A Holy Hoard Enigma

A Holy Hoard Enigma: Harbiyah – Located on the east side of the city where Harbiyah and Karkh meet. Check to the east of the Prince’s Gate. Found on the bottom floor of the building marked on the map.

Solution: Search the east shore near the Nestorian Monastery. Search near a shore tree with an old boat. The treasure is between the wrecked boat and the tree.

Delight By The Dome Enigma

Enigma: Abbasiyah – Located at the Mosque with the Viewpoint. Find the note on the second floor on a desk covered in books.

Solution: In the park north of the Dome of the Ass in south Abbasiyah. Find a small stone gazebo and a pond. The treasure is right next to the pond.

Find What I Stole Enigma

Enigma: Harbiyah – Located south of the Qutrabbul Gate or just north of Damascus Gate Prison across the river. It’s located at the city wall. Find it under the bridge.

Solution: Located south of the Soap Boiler’s District. Go to the area marked on the map — there are large tarps covering the square with a structure in the center. Look inside the small wooden building in the center to collect the treasure.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma

Enigma: Wilderness – Located south of the city wall, south of the House of Poulterers / The Bazaar. Find it in the small graveyard near the Gate of the Mills.

Solution: Next, travel south to the area marked on the map above. This area is in the Wilderness South. Find the treasure buried in the center of the Palm Grove.

Just Rewards Enigma

Enigma: Round City – Located at the Basra Gate to the southeast of the Palace of the Green Dome. Found on a desk at the upper level of the gate.

Solution: Go up to the Shurta Headquarters. Enter through the southeast corner of the HQ. There’s a small courtyard full of crates and supplies. The treasure is right on the supplies.

Left Behind Enigma

Enigma: Harbiyah – Reach the building marked on the map south of the Metal Factory. On the second floor, pull down the barrier to enter the interior and collect the note.

Solution: Go to the Abandoned Village (the north Abandoned Village) in the Wilderness, far to the west of the city. Further south of the ruins, you’ll find the treasure near the river. Find it on the ground near the wooden dock.

Reap From The Ruins Enigma

Enigma: Wilderness – The enigma note is located in the south of Jarjaraya. There’s a dead body on the second floor with the note.

Solution: Found in the Wilderness in the far southeast. There’s a marsh with one notable ruin. Enter the swamp to the east of the ruin. There’s a large stone with this treasure buried nearby.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma

Enigma: Karkh – Located in the small building in the north of the Officer’s Club. Found on the roof of the building. You can easily reach it by crawling through the small hole in the wall to the left of the main entrance.

Solution: Found in the unnamed burnt village in Wilderness South. Go to the location marked on the map. Check in the back of the center building. There are multiple skeletons and the buried treasure.

Surrender Enigma

Enigma: Wilderness – Find the Enigma to the southwest of the Great Mosque, across the river. It’s by the riverbanks to the north of the Tomb of Zubaydah.

Solution: Wilderness – Travel to the far north point of the map at Ukbara. There’s a small, ruined island north of the village where the treasure is located.

The Gift Enigma

Enigma: Abbasiyah – Found in a building west of the Pharmacy of Haylan and south of the Hamma. Found on the roof of the building.

Solution: Follow the river into the Wilderness from Haylanah. If you follow the river west, you’ll reach a wooden bridge. Find the treasure on the south bank to the east of the bridge. Check the location on the map.