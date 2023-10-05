Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Zombie Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Call of Duty fans are getting another thrilling installment release next month. With the game installment coming, we know that we’re going to be sticking around with the Modern Warfare series a little while longer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming in November, and with it, we’ll get a new zombie game mode to enjoy. This will also mark the first instance where we’ll get a zombies game mode in a Modern Warfare series. However, this iteration of the popular game mode will be quite a bit different as we’ll have an open-world experience.

The developers behind the game have hyped up the fact that this new zombie mode will be the biggest map for the game mode ever. The open-world zombies mode will also put players together in squads where you’ll be facing against more than just zombies. Instead, you’ll have to fight off Viktor Zakhaev and his group, who initially unleashed a new virus into the area. Players will go through the new Dark Aether story with Task Force 141, where the goal is to eliminate the threat, let nothing out, and allow no one inside the perimeter.

Today, a new video was released to give some gameplay footage of the zombie mode in action. It’s a short video highlighting some action-packed moments you could expect during your game sessions. Likewise, we get a look at a few zombie monsters we’ll also have to face against. You can view the gameplay trailer for the zombies mode below. However, this is not the only footage we’ve recently received in regard to the zombies mode. Last month, we got the official cinematic zombies trailer.

Essentially, the cinematic trailer helps set the storyline for the new zombies mode. As mentioned, we know that the main opponent in this battle is Viktor Zakhaev and his military group that unleashed the new weapon. Players will have to wait a bit longer before they can dive into this game. Currently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to launch on November 10, 2023. When the game is released, you’ll find it available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. If you’re keener on just competitive multiplayer, another trailer was released to highlight the game’s multiplayer component, and you’ll be able to view that footage right here.