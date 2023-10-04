Silent Hill: Ascension Listing Reveals First Episode Airs October 31

It’s been ages for Silent Hill fans when it comes to a new video game. Konami had seemingly forgotten the franchise after the split from famed game developer Hideo Kojima. With Silent Hills scrapped, the IP once again laid dormant for years. Then, finally, last year, we got signs of new life. Konami was bringing the franchise back with several new game installments, a remake, and even a new film adaptation. One of the games that is coming out into the marketplace is Silent Hill: Ascension.

Now, we didn’t get much insight into when exactly a lot of these projects were coming out. The video upload only shared some game trailers and a few details. However, the next game for the franchise to debut in the marketplace might be Silent Hill: Ascension. A new update on Google Play unveiled the store page and its first episode debut. Thanks to a post on Reddit, we’re catching the details, which, according to the Google Play listing, we can expect Silent Hill: Ascension to kick off on October 31, 2023.

More specifically, we can expect it to premiere at 9 PM ET. Now, details are still a bit scarce regarding Silent Hill: Ascension. We only know that this is an interactive game series that is played through a livestream. Players will get to watch the content as it airs and make different choices. The most popular choice will determine what happens next, and from there, it will be considered canonical. We’re uncertain just how many episodes this will take place and what platforms you will be able to enjoy the series or participate in.

Regardless, if it does appear later this month, then news should be coming soon for the game. We will hopefully also get some additional details on the other Silent Hill projects that are under development. For instance, one of the games that had sparked quite a bit of attention was a remake of Silent Hill 2. We know that the Bloober Team is developing the game, but outside of its first debut, we haven’t seen anything regarding the project. Hopefully, this month offers a few updates to the beloved survival horror franchise. However, if not, we at least will likely get the first revival of the Silent Hill franchise through this upcoming massively interactive live event series.