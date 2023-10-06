Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Beta Explained | All Maps, Dates, And How to Access the Beta

As the final season of content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in full swing, it is now time for the yearly tradition to look toward the next title in the long-running FPS Juggernaut. For the first time in series history, the next title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, will be a direct sequel to the previous year’s outing. While it might be a follow-up to 2022’s title, there are several changes that players will want to get their hands on before purchasing the full game. Thankfully, players can do just that with the Modern Warfare 3 Beta. This guide will provide a full explanation for the Modern Warfare 3 Beta such as how to download it, when it is active, and what to expect in the demo.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – DMZ Overhaul Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How To Use the Personal Exfil | Personal Exfil Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Barter System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Atomgrad Raid Walkthrough | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Atomgrad Raid Episode 2 Walkthrough | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Atomgrad Raid Episode 3 Walkthrough | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Atomgrad Raid Episode 4 Walkthrough

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Explained

The Modern Warfare 3 Beta will be active for a total of 10 days and will include several classic maps and new mechanics for players to experiment with and explore.

All Beta Dates And Times

asdf

PlayStation players will be getting several days exclusive to them with the first weekend only being available on PlayStation platforms. The weekend will have an Early Access period available to players who’ve gotten their hands on a beta code or have preordered the Digital edition of the game. These Early Access days will begin on Friday, October 6, the day after the CODNEXT reveal event, and will also include Saturday, October 7. The Open Beta for PlayStation owners will begin on Sunday, October 8, and until Tuesday, October 10. These last few days will be available to anyone on PlayStation who wants to download the Beta no code or preorder required. The next weekend will be similar to the first one but available on all platforms.

The Early Access period for Weekend 2 will be on Thursday, October 12, and Friday, October 13. Players who preordered the game on PC and Xbox will be able to play the Beta starting here while this period will be once again available for all PlayStation players. The full Open Beta across all platforms will be active from Saturday, October 14, to Monday, October 16. The Beta will start at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on the day that your version of the Beta is made available and will end at that same time on the days that the weekends end.

How To Access The Beta

As I previously stated, players who have preordered Modern Warfare 3 will get the Beta a few days early with PlayStation players getting the first weekend exclusively. Anyone who preordered the game physically will receive a code in either an email or on the receipt that you got with your preorder. Go to the official redemption section of the Call of Duty website and sign into your Activision account. Enter your code to gain access to the Beta. If you have preordered the digital edition of Modern Warfare 3, your Modern Warfare 2 application will be updated and you will automatically download the Beta. Players who didn’t preorder will be able to download the Beta from the storefront of choice when the Open Beta goes live on their respective platforms.

All Maps Available In The Beta

There will be a total of 6 maps available by the end of the Beta, with maps covering both the regular 6v6 modes and the Ground War mode. Weekend 1 will include 4 regular Core maps, all being remakes of classic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 just like the rest of the maps available in the game. The maps available in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta Weekend 1 will be Skidrow, Estate, and Favala with the fan-favorite Rust being added when the Open Beta starts for PlayStation on October 8. There will also be one map for the large-scale 32v32 mode Ground War which is called Popov Power Plant. Finally, Highrise will be added in Weekend 2.

The Modern Warfare 3 Beta will give players a chance to experience the changes made from last year’s Modern Warfare 2 which include a new yet familiar Perk system, the return of map voting, and faster movement, along with a plethora of new weapons, Killstreaks, and more.