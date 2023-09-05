Starfield: How To Complete ‘Out On A Limb’ | Quest Walkthrough

The trees in Starfield are at it again, and Kelton needs your help figuring out how dangerous they really are.

Kelton is once again fretting about the trees on New Atlantis in Starfield. Whilst he doesn’t reach out directly, you will eventually get a notification to head back and have a natter. It turns out the trees are an unknown factor in the long-term health of the city, and Kelton needs more information.

Of course, that information is harder to get than you’d initially think, and that’s where you come in. This quest will offer you multiple solutions, but we are going to walk you through how to blitz this quest in no time flat and grab the reward. To start this quest, you need to have completed ‘A Tree Grows In New Atlantis’.

More Starfield content:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit

Starting ‘Out On A Limb’

To Start ‘Out On A Limb’ you need to return to New Atlantis and head to the Commercial District. Kelton will be standing by his troublesome tree, and he will be happy to see you – kind of. He will inform you how his research was received, and now he needs you to go talk to a colleague named Emilio.

It is clear that these two do not see eye-to-eye, and Kelton recommends you don’t mention his name when talking to Emilio. With all of this in mind, let’s get started.

Dealing With Emilio

You can find Emilio near the MAST building on New Atlantis. He too is researching the trees, and this data is what Kelton is looking for. Talking to Emilio doesn’t end well though. Even if you lie about why you are there, he will immediately see through your ruse and assume Kelton sent you.

It becomes apparent that Kelton undersold just how much Emilio hates him. It turns out Kelton sabotaged Emilio’s career, shutting down any chance of progression within MAST. This has left Emilio bitter. He is happy to help though, providing you can do something for him.

He wants you to convince MAST to ensure job progression, once that is done, he will hand you the information.

We didn’t do that, however. Instead, we snuck up behind him and put a knife in his back. It turns out Emilio doesn’t have any “vital NPC protection” and can die. As long as nobody sees you, no bounty will be placed. Loot his body to get your hands on the information and head back to Kelton.

Alternatively, you could pickpocket Emilio if you have the skill unlocked.

Rewards

With information in hand, return to Kelton. He will thank you for the information and doesn’t want to know how you got your hands on it. Probably for the best because we killed Emilio. He will reward you with the following:

2000 Credits

100 EXP

Not a bad haul for a quest that can be finished in about two minutes. This isn’t the last we will see of Kelton either. After enough time has passed, Kelton will contact you with another job – it would seem the trees simply won’t stop being troublesome.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.