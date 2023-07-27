Pikmin 4 – How To Use Glow Pikmin During The Day

Glow Pikmin are one of the new additions to Pikmin 4's varied line up. They are also one of the most powerful.

Pikmin 4 introduced arguably the most powerful variety of Pikmin – the Glow Pikmin. These green ghosts make every other Pikmin seem pointless because they do just about everything, and they do it very well. The catch with these little critters is that you can only use them at night during Night Expeditions.

Because of this, their power is limited to a specific game mode…or so you would think. Glow Pikmin and all of their wild and varied powers can be harnessed during the day if you have the know-how. They are still limited, but it does mean you can spend more time with these glowing menaces.

What Are Glow Pikmin In Pikmin 4

Glow Pikmin are one of two new additions to the Pikmin lineup in Pikmin 4. They are incredibly powerful but tend to be restricted as a result. You can typically only use them at night. As standard though, Glow Pikmin deal a lot of damage, can hover over water (even when holding things), move quickly, and are strong against every type of enemy.

Not only that, but they are immortal. When a Glow Pikmin dies, they are simply sent back to their Lumenknoll. If immortality, the power of flight, and ungodly combat strength weren’t enough, Glow Pikmin can also teleport, instantly sprout when created, and can form a mighty Glow Mob.

Glow Mobs occur when you hold the ‘X’ button. This causes the Pikmin to fuse into a giant ball of light. Once thrown, all enemies in fairly large areas are stunned and then latched onto by your Glow Pikmin. Even the strongest of enemies and largest of hordes die to this attack.

Needless to say, these guys are really good.

How To Create Glow Pikmin

Creating Glow Pikmin comes in two forms, but they are interconnected. Firstly, you need to gather Star Crystals that are scattered around the various Night Expedition maps. The more you gather, the more Glow Pikmin are created. The more Glow Pikmin you have, the stronger you become.

The next step, and the one that is most important since we want to use these guys outside of Night Expeditions is to create Glow Seeds. This happens automatically thankfully. At the end of an Expedition, for every 5 Glow Pikmin you have in your posse, you will gain 1 Glow Seed.

How To Use Glow Pikmin During The Day In Pikmin 4

Unfortunately, even after all of this, you still can’t use Glow Pikmin during the day without jumping through some hoops. Namely, you can’t use them on the surface. You can, however, use them in any Cave you stumble across. Considering these are the hardest parts of Pikmin 4, we can’t complain.

To summon Glow Pikmin you will need to use the Glow Seeds in your inventory. The more Glow Seeds you use, the more Glow Pikmin you will spawn. They have all the strengths they would otherwise have during Night Expeditions, making them ludicrously good during regular play.

Due to the difficulty and time-consuming nature of their creation, don’t blow all of your Glow Seeds at once. If you find yourself low on Pikmin after a bad run of luck, then topping yourself up with Glow Pikmin can save a lot of time, however.

That’s all we have on Pikmin 4 for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Lists for more Pikmin content.