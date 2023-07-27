Pikmin 4 – How To Unlock Winged Pikmin | Tips & Tricks

One of the rarest breeds of Pikmin in Pikmin 4 is the nimble Winged Pikmin. Few Pikmin are quite as specialised as these pink fellows.

With a whopping nine varieties of Pikmin that can be found and used in Pikmin 4, there is almost always a Pikmin for the job. The further you get into the game, however, the more niche they become. None are quite as niche as the Winged Pikmin, however. Even after landing 100% in the base game, you only encounter these pink wonders once.

This comes with a lot of issues – namely, there aren’t many scenarios where they are useful whilst exploring the world. Not only that, but you are less likely to use them since their Candypop Buds are so rare. Basically, it’s tedious to grow your population. If you want to complete the game, however, you are going to have to track them down regardless.

Where To Find Winged Pikmin In Pikmin 4

To find Winged Pikmin you need to have unlocked the third area – Serene Shores. This location is filled to the brim with water, as the name implies. It also has a unique tide mechanic which changes up the landscape at noon. It’s a funky area filled with things to see and do.

One of the coolest areas in the game is the Below-Grade Discotheque – a cave found in Serene Shores. Unlike most caves, this one is very industrial and is capped off with an excellent boss fight. Along the way, however, you will bump into Pink Pikmin. Sadly, they are completely missable, and as a result, optional.

Solving The Puzzle

When you get to the third floor of the Discotheque you will have to solve a puzzle to advance. Here lies the hidden Pikmin Bud. Using your Map, make your way to the two-button controller that alters the direction of the conveyor belts. To the right of this, you will see some dirt. Send your Pikmin and Oatchie to dig a tunnel.

Once complete, send Oatchie back to the controller and with your avatar, throw 10 Pikmin onto the conveyor belt. Quickly swap to Oatchie and once all 10 Pikmin are in the air from the bounce pad, press the button. This will send the Pikmin to a push box.

Once the box has been pushed to create a path, gather your Pikmin and use Oatchie to jump onto the bounce pad that was opened up. This will launch you towards your first Winged Candypop Bud. Throw five Pikmin of any colour into it to spawn five Winged Pikmin.

You will find a second Candypop Bud on the fourth floor, although this one is far easier to get to.

What Do Winged Pikmin do

Now you have a small squad of Winged Pikmin, what do they do? Well, Winged Pikmin are not very good in standard combat and they are very fragile. They also have some enemies that prey on them specifically later in the game, making them quite vulnerable to death.

This might make them out to be pretty useless, but that’s not entirely true. Winged Pikmin are very effective at transporting Treasure due to their ability to fly. This lets them take all manner of shortcuts that your ground-bound Pikmin can’t.

Not only that, but Winged Pikmin are very effective at aerial combat. If it flies, a squadron of Winged Pikmin can kill it shockingly fast. In short, these guys are some of the most specialised units in the game.

That’s all we have on Pikmin 4 for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Lists for more Pikmin content.