Wildfrost: What Happens When You Finally Win A Run?

Wildfrost is hard – and we mean brutally difficult. Its cutesy charms hide one of the most unforgiving Deckbuilders to come out this year, but it is far from unbeatable. In fact, we’ve managed to land a handful of wins and even got a streak along the way. Depending on your aptitude for picking up new concepts, this could you a while.

But what’s the reward for beating the game – what actually happens when you get to the heart of the storm and defeat whatever mysterious entity is causing the world to be a frozen hellscape? We have the answer. Naturally, there will be spoilers for just about everything in Wildfrost. You’ve been warned.

Beating Wildfrost For The First Time

Beating Wildfrost for the first time is one heck of an achievement. Especially if you have faced defeat for hours on end. You are rewarded with interesting mechanics, however, you are not rewarded in the traditional sense. If you were expecting a fancy Charm for overcoming a Challenge Stone, you are in for a rude awakening.

Note: due to the lack of Challenge Stone for beating the game for the first time, we are under the impression the developers didn’t expect people to struggle as much getting to this point. Balance updates are planned for the future.

What you do get, however, is an introduction to Ascension, Modifier Bells, and the Frostoscope.

Ascension

You may notice when you finally beat the Frost Guardian that your character got corrupted. This is the Ascension mechanic. Every time you beat the Frost Guardian the team you used, and all their Charms, become the last boss for your next run.

The stronger the team you used to beat the game, the harder it becomes to win again. This is a wonderfully thematic system that pits you against a team that fought tooth and nail to get to this point.

Modifier Bells

These, as the name suggests, modify the game. You unlock your first Modifier Bell when you win for the first time, and from then on, you can activate it at the start of any run for more of a challenge (and more rewards). More Modifier Bells are unlocked if you beat the game with Modifier Bells activated.

Frostoscope

The final reward is a hidden unlockable building in Snowdell called the Frostoscope. This lets you look at the final boss whenever you are in Snowdell or on the Map screen between events. Naturally, you can use this feature to better plan your team and build. It allows you to craft the perfect counter to your former allies.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.