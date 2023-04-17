Wildfrost: Are Treasure Chests Worth It? | Tips & Tricks

Wildfrost takes a few nods from other games in the genre – as is to be expected. The most obvious is its map screen. This is full of events that are used to enhance your team in various ways. These include various shops, vending machines, and even a giant Card Muncher. The most common event, however, is the Treasure Chests.

You might think that Treasure Chests in Wildfrost is always a good thing. I mean, they are often used as a reward for defeating powerful foes. A lane full of them should be a priority to gain more power, right? Not always, and in this guide we are going to explain what Treasure Chests are, and why you may want to avoid them from time to time.

More Wildfrost content:

Woolly Snail | What Is Wildfrost | Naked Gnome | Sacrifice Guide

What Are Treasure Chests

Treasure Chests are found after every major boss battle in Wildfrost, but can turn up as early as your second battle. They end up being one of the most common Events in the game – even once you’ve unlocked new events via Snowdwell Challenges. They are everywhere.

Thankfully, they are very powerful as they enhance your deck with new cards. More cards mean more options, and this lets you tackle greater threats. Considering how quickly Wildfrost ramps up, this is very much needed. Specifically, Treasure Chests will reward you with Item Cards, not Companions. Item Cards make up the bulk of your deck and provide a lot of your power in battle as a result.

Benefits Of Treasure Chests

Without Treasure Chests, you may find yourself struggling to gather a combo or build that can see you to the end of the game. Depending on which Faction you are playing, you will have a slightly different pool of items to choose from. For example, Shademancers are more likely to get powerful Masks, and Clunkmasters are more likely to find Clunkers.

Whilst you can get these powerful items from the Woolly Snail shop, they cost money. The biggest advantage of Treasure Chests is that they are completely free. You can gain power just by progressing.

Negatives Of Treasure Chests

Despite the inherent power of gaining new cards to your deck, there are some weaknesses to Treasure Chests – weaknesses UNIQUE to Treasure Chests. Unlike every other Event in Wildfrost, Treasure Chests MUST be opened, and a reward MUST be taken. You cannot, as of writing, choose to decline all cards offered.

What does this mean in practice? Treasure Chests are a gamble at best, and an active hindrance at worst. The negatives of these chests become more apparent later in the game as you will likely have already carved out a build.

In these instances, Treasure Chests can end up clogging your deck, making your build less effective. Not only that, you will have to use valuable Card Munchers to remove them, and there are likely Starter Cards in your deck you want to remove as well. Treasure Chests can slow down your deck and clog up your hand if you take too many of them.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.