Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Download Size Revealed

The trailers and previews certainly make it look like a road trip as much as an action game expansion.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores’ download size has been revealed.

As confirmed by Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, it comes up as 16.763 GB for EU. PlayStation Game Size also notes that the DLC is 14 GB in Japan. They expect it to go between the two and come up to 15 GB in the US.

Back in the original release of Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation Game Size noted that the base game itself was between 84 to 98 GB.

While this would be an inexact science, the difference in sizes indicates the scale of Burning Shores. It won’t be doubling the amount of playtime the original had. In fact it may not even go up to 1/4th of the length of the original campaign.

Now, Horizon Forbidden West has an average playtime of 29 hours, as logged on HowLongToBeat. Using the inexact science of comparing file sizes and playtime, it’s likely that Burning Shores will be between 7 to 8 hours.

That would be the size of a smaller action game. For the sake of comparison, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s main story campaign logs an average of 8 hours.

So there’s definitely enough time there to tell a decently sized story, as long as what would be the bare minimum to satisfy annualized Call of Duty players.

That story will be that of Seyka and the Quen people, the community who have settled in what was once Los Angeles, now a volcanic land mass.

As Guerrilla Games have described the Quen, they have an idiosyncratic culture out of line with Aloy and her own people. It seems the Quen adapted to their post-apocalyptic surroundings in isolation from the rest of the world.

And so, Seyka may have an understanding of their little part of the world that Aloy does not. But Aloy herself may also know more about parts of their world that Seyka and her people would not know about.

It does sound like we already know what to expect when it comes to Burning Shores’ story beats. The recent launch trailer certainly gives off the vibes of a post-apocalyptic road trip, as much as it does an action adventure.

It’s almost like you could forget that something is happening in LA that she went all the way over there to stop.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will be released on April 19, 2023, exclusively to the PlayStation 5.