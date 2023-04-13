Dredge: How To Unlock The Secret Ending

Dredge can be as relaxing, engrossing, or mysterious as you want it to be. Theoretically, you could abandon the story and spend hours just fishing. It can be a simple life, but it’s one that is surprisingly compelling. Heck, our run time was elongated because we kept on casting our rod out and chilling along some random coast.

But there is a story in Dredge, and it’s one steeped in intrigue. Even in its final throes of wonder, Dredge doesn’t fully explain itself. Instead, it leaves a fair amount of it up to interpretation and player intuition. Not only that, there are two endings, and in this guide, we are going to go over both.

Note: We are going to do our best to avoid spoilers, but the nature of this guide means that some aspects of Dredge will be spoiled. You’ve been warned.

How To Unlock The “Bad” Ending

The Bad Ending is the standard ending in Dredge. It is likely going to be the ending most people get on their first time through. This is because, despite the game repeatedly railing you for blindly doing the busywork of a stranger, you continued to do said busywork. Whoops.

To get the Bad Ending in Dredge all you have to do is follow the main storyline. This is to say you need to do what The Collector says and return all of the missing Relics. These are scattered around Dredge’s world, and his Questline is the main driving force behind the game’s progression.

Once you hand The Collector the final Relic, the game ends and some interesting things happen. Whoops, you did a goof. Next time try and avoid handing the keys to cosmic death to a madman, aye?

How To Unlock The Secret Ending

The Secret Ending is well hidden, but it doesn’t require much more work to get – a rare thing indeed. Once you have obtained all 5 Relics for the Collector, make your way to Devil’s Spine. You are looking for the Old Mayor who has been mentioned a few times in passing. He went mad whilst governing Lesser Marrow.

You can find him on an unmarked island in Devil’s Spine. Make your way to P10 on your map to find his island easier, then look for a dock to pull up. Talk to the Old Mayor to get some insights on what’s going on then make your way back to Greater Marrow. You can save time by teleporting to Blackstone Isle.

Once back at Greater Marrow, talk to the mysterious Lighthouse Keeper. If you have been coming back to Greater Marrow throughout the game, you will already know that this lady knows a lot more than she’s been willing to tell you. Now it’s time to get that information. Ask about the Red Book, and continue asking until the option goes away.

With the information in hand, head to Blackstone Island. It’s time to confront The Collector. When talking to The Collector, conceal the final Relic and repeatedly ask about the Red Book. Whenever you are given the chance, take a step closer. Continue this until you get the option to take the Red Book.

Now you have the Red Book, you have what you need to end the game. Go back to the Lighthouse Keeper in Greater Marrow. She will give you directions to a place you can dispose of the Red Book. Make your way there, and choose to throw the book overboard.

With that out of the way, the game ends. Congratulations, you have just completed Dredge – for a second time most likely.

That’s all we have on Dredge for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Walkthroughs for more Dredge content. Beware of the terrors hiding in the deep.