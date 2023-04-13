Hideo Kojima Shares Behind-The-Scenes Death Stranding 2 Content On Twitter

Death Stranding 2 has been hot on the minds of Hideo Kojima fans since it was originally unveiled at The Game Awards 2022. With the game now in the production process, the game’s director Hideo Kojima has been sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures of the actors and the mocap stage on his Twitter account.

Over the past week, the writer and director of Death Stranding 2 has been sharing a number of images with various actors involved with the project on social media including Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, Troy Baker, and Shioli Kutsuna. While many of the pictures in question are just of Kojima and the actors there are a few sneak peeks of what the mocap stage in Los Angeles looks like where filming of Death Stranding 2 seems to be well underway.

Kojima has been tight-lipped on revealing any possible story elements for the upcoming sequel outside of what was presented in the original trailer and the small conversation he had with Geoff Keighley on the stage of The Game Awards 2022. What is known, however, is that Elle Fanning’s character, which we don’t know a lot about yet, is set to play a major role in the upcoming project.

While there’s still no release date yet, given the team at Kojima Productions is still only in the filming process this would indicate that we’re unlikely to see anything about the project until late in the PlayStation 5 console’s lifespan.

Speaking at The Game Awards 2022 Kojima briefly noted that he wanted to turn “things around” in his next project and that it’ll basically be “like a new medium.” Chvrches, the group behind Death Stranding‘s original title track were also asked recently by NME if they were involved in any way with the sequel. To which they noted that “there’s nothing formal yet.”