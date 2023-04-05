Dredge: How To Obtain The Music Box | Walkthrough

Dredge has a lot of Pursuits to, well, pursue. Between meeting locals, helping with research projects, and avoiding the Cthulian nightmares that lurk in the deep, you are always being tasked with something. One of the earlier quests in the game – providing you did a bit of detective work – requires you to obtain some sunken Relics.

Each of these Relics just so happens to be scattered across the archipelago, with one appearing in each major location. The Music Box is the first REAL relic-based Challenge for you to crack, and it’s not immediately obvious what you need to do to grab it. This guide will walk you through getting the Music Box so you can continue your treasure tracking.

How To Start The Quest

The Music Box is required to complete ‘The Collector’ – an early game Pursuit mostly about following mysterious lights. The eponymous ‘Collector’ will ask you to retrieve the Music Box once you have returned a mysterious Key. You can find the Collector on Blackstone Isle.

Do be sure to check out the Workshop for some interesting curios before you leave.

Where To Find The Music Box

The Collector is pretty good at pointing you in the right direction, and when requesting the Music Box, he will mention it can be found at the Gale Cliff. As the name implies, this place is rather windy. So windy in fact that small hurricanes spawn on the regular and these can deal damage to your boat – even sink it if you aren’t careful.

Not only that, but the Gale Cliffs is home to some nasty monsters that will take a bite out of your ship if you linger too long in the wrong places. You’ve been warned.

To get to the Gale Cliffs, you will need to head South East from Blackstone Isle or the general ‘Marrows’ area. The journey will take a few minutes as large stretches of ocean separate each area. We recommend leaving during the day as you don’t want to be caught in the open ocean at night – that’s never a good idea.

How To Break The Rocks

Once you make it to the Gale Cliffs, sail around for a bit, catch some fish, and meet some locals, but don’t rest just yet. You want it to go dark so the red lights spawn to show you the location of the Music Box. You will quickly discover that the Music Box is behind a wall of rocks and you can’t access it. Bummer.

Rest up at any location, and then make your way to the ‘Ruins’ and talk to the Hermit. This guy will need help getting his Family Crest so he can return to his brother on Ingfell. It just so happens his brother is an ex-whaler, and knows how to make explosives.

Follow your map to the location of the crest and dredge it up. Make a few journeys between the Ruins and Ingfell, blow up an unrelated wall, and you will gain access to some explosives. Your first one is free, but future bombs are going to cost you. Take your new bomb to the rocks where the Music Box is hidden, and blow them up.

Dredge up the Music Box. Do note that it might take a couple of attempts as other treasures can be found there too – we found a ring first for example. The Music Box is quite large, so make sure to sell all of your fish before trying to store it in your hold.

Reward For Finding The Music Box

Once in your possession, make the trip back to Blackstone Isle. Like last time, make sure to leave early in the morning to prevent being caught out at night. The Collector will take the Music Box off your hands and thank you.

He will give you a new power to boot, this time letting you instantly teleport to Blackstone Isle. This power is invaluable when travelling as it lets you quickly return to The Marrows. With this all done and dusted, you will be asked to track down yet another Relic.

That’s all we have on Dredge for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Lists from more Dredge content.