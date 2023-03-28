Destiny 2 Lightfall: Guide To Gambit | Bank Your Motes

Destiny 2 has a lot of content to dig into. Whether you are rummaging through one of the numerous campaigns, dabbling in a bit of Exotic hunting, or downing Guardians in the Crucible, there’s always something you could be doing. Gambit is one such mode you can indulge in, however, it is somewhat unique in what it brings to the table.

Where Crucible is exclusively PVP, and everything else is PVE, Gambit is a mix of the two – a combination that leads to some new and interesting gameplay mechanics. This guide will go over Gambit, how it works, and how you can help your team win. Once all is said and done, you will be grabbing new gear, doing Bounties, and filling out Challenges like nobody’s business.

What Is Gambit?

Gambit pits two teams of four against each other in a race to defeat a powerful enemy known as a Primeval. Each team exists in a separate arena and, for the most part, won’t be able to interact – not straight away at least.

The Primeval is locked away and cannot be attacked, which makes killing it impossible without first breaking its prison. To do this, you will need to gather Motes of Light. These are dropped by enemies and are banked back at the central area. Once your team has banked 100 Motes, the Primeval is revealed and you can kill it.

Of course, whilst you are doing this, your enemies will be doing the same, and this is where the complexity of Gambit comes into play. This is, after all, a race. Like any race, it requires some degree of strategy to come out on top.

Banking Motes Of Light

One of the most interesting parts about Gambit is the Motes Of Light mechanic. Enemies drop these, with more powerful opponents dropping more of them. Each player can only hold 15 Motes at once, and Motes will disappear if they are left on the ground for too long. Because of this, you want to be banking your Motes as often as possible to prevent Motes being wasted.

When you bank Motes, this has a direct effect on your opponent’s game. These come in the form of Blockers.

Understanding Blockers

Blockers and the strategy surrounding them are arguably the most interesting aspect of Gambit. If there is a Blocker in your world, then you can’t bank your Motes. Therefore Blockers need to be killed as quickly as possible to ensure your team can bank Motes effectively. On the flip side, you also want to spawn as many Blockers on your opponent’s side to mess with their game.

Blockers spawn in three varieties: Small, Medium, and Large. The Blocker that spawns is directly related to the amount of Motes banked in one go. Five Motes will spawn a Small, 10 will spawn a Medium, and 15 will spawn a Large. You might be thinking that spawning a Large Blocker is the way to go, but this often isn’t the case.

Ideally, you want to have a steady stream of Blockers, with no Motes being wasted per player. Sometimes sending a swarm of Small Blockers is enough to keep your opponent occupied. After all, if they are constantly assailed, they are distracted and forced to deal with the onslaught.

As a general rule, try not to wait until you have 15 as this can take a while. If you can bank and an opportunity arises to do so, then bank. Also, be sure to look at the HUD as this will display all the information you need to discern what the enemy is doing. For example, it will display how many Motes they have unbanked. If this number is getting high, dropping a Blocker will royally mess with their plans.

If you want to see what the enemy is doing, then you are going to have to Invade.

Getting To Grips With Invasions

Invasions are another interesting element of Gambit, and this is where the PVP elements come in. Once you have banked enough Motes, you will unlock the Invasion Portal. One Guardian can jump through this Portal and attack the enemy team. You will have 30 seconds to do as much damage as you can before you are dragged back to your world.

Of course, this means enemies can also Invade you, and this is where Gambit gets stressful. Dying in Gambit is not permanent, but it does slow you down. Not only that, but you also lose your unbanked Motes. If you are invaded and you have a stockpile of unbanked Motes, you want to avoid the Invader as death will be a huge setback.

So when should you Invade, and who should Invade? We recommend sending the player with the least amount of Motes on their person through the portal. This way you aren’t wasting banking opportunities. From here you want to time your Invasions so you are going to do as much damage as possible. Checking the HUD will tell you how many unbanked Motes the enemy has. If this number is high, Invade and ruin their day. If not, consider holding off.

Invasions are made even more brutal if you combine them with Blockers, so consider planning your Invasions where possible.

Finally, if a player dies to an Invader whilst fighting the Primeval, the Primeval is healed, delaying your victory. Oh, and Invasions are more frequent if you are fighting your Primeval so watch your back!

Dealing With Randoms

The biggest issue with Gambit, as is the case with any Matchmade game, is that Gambit requires a lot of communication and randoms don’t necessarily want to communicate. The best way to play Gambit is with friends or your Clan. If that isn’t an option, then consider talking into Party Chat and relaying your plans. Even if they aren’t responding, they could be listening.

If all else fails, then stick to solid fundamentals and hope your team follows suit. If you are playing the best you can within the confines of Gambit, then you increase your odds of winning. It’s never going to be a smooth process without a dedicated team, but you can give it a good go nonetheless.

Killing The Primeval

We’ve talked about a lot in Gambit, but one thing we haven’t touched on is how to kill the Primeval – just the steps to get to fighting it. The Primeval is very tough and it can’t just be burst down with a few rockets. You will need to grind this thing down over time, and this can be made easier by killing the Wizards that hover around the arena. These will buff you with Primeval Slayer, making your damage go that much further.

Rinse and repeat, making sure you avoid dying to Invaders, and you will grab yourself a win. Just be aware that Gambit is very prone to Snowballing, but it is almost as prone to comebacks. Being overconfident is all it takes for the enemy to claw back a defeat and snatch victory from your grasp.

Rewards And Bounties

Like with all playlisted modes in Destiny 2, Gambit rewards you with all manner of things. This is usually new Gear unique to Gambit, letting you roll the dice for some decent armour and weapons. You can also unlock cosmetics like Shaders, letting you customise your Guardian more.

The biggest draw for us, however, is the inclusion of Bounties, Reputation Rewards, and Weekly Challenges. Completing Bounties for The Drifter will increase your reputation and this will in turn unlock various resources and bonuses for you to collect.

If you are looking to boost your Power Level, then doing a few Gambit matches each week will complete the Weekly Challenge and reward you with some new high-level gear. If you want to grow as quickly as possible, dabbling in Gambit is a must.

That’s all we have for Destiny 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Destiny 2 content.