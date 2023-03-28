How To Play Momentum Control In Destiny 2

PVP in Destiny 2 is very hit-or-miss. The game’s unique mechanics and systems play into a unique form of PVP that can be intoxicating, or soul-crushing depending on your disposition. Despite that, Destiny 2 is always rotating modes for players to dive into, and these modes are all radically different from each other.

Even non-PVP fans could find some enjoyment in messing around in the likes of Scorch or Mayhem, and if you like gunplay, then Momentum Control might be for you. We are going to break down what makes Momentum Control different, how everything works, and how you can improve your play. Let’s dive right in.

What Is Momentum Control?

Momentum Control is your standard ‘Control’ game mode, only with more, well, momentum. There are Zones on the map, your team needs to capture them to score points. The more Zones you control, the quicker your team will gain points. So far, so standard.

What Momentum Control brings to the table is speed – a manic sense of pace – that isn’t found in other game modes. At least, not in your standard playlists.

Time To Kill

The biggest and most notable change is your ‘time-to-kill’ (TTK). In a standard game of Crucible, Guardians are fairly tough. It takes a while to kill people, and unless you are packing some Special Ammo, you aren’t going to kill anyone in one shot. Momentum Control is not like this.

In Momentum Control TTK has been brought right down, so Guardians die incredibly quickly. We are talking about a quick burst from an SMG or a cheeky headshot from a Scout Rifle. This puts a huge focus on gunplay, precision, and, well, momentum. Not only that but respawns are near-instant giving this game mode no downtime.

Recharging Your Abilities

The final big change in Momentum Control, when compared to other game modes, is how they have changed the way Abilities work. Normally Abilities gain charge over time. This is not how Momentum Control works. Instead, you get charged exclusively for landing kill shots.

This, in conjunction with TTK, puts a huge focus on gunplay. Fast aiming, fast firing, fast respawning when you die. The more you kill with your gun, the more fancy tricks you can pull off in the game using your abilities.

Capturing Points

Like with TTK, the speed at which you capture points is drastically increased. Because of this, points will be lost, gained, and lost again in rapid succession more often than not. Getting onto objectives, killing everyone, and nabbing the Zone before they do the same to you is the name of the game here. It’s fast and hectic.

