Atomic Heart: How To Unlock The Exhibition Lunar Door | Canister Locations Guide

The scientists in Atomic Heart love canisters. Deep into the story, your character will need to infiltrate an underground Exhibition, showing off the many scientific achievements of the facility. This massive area is one of the longest story missions in the game. After solving multiple smaller puzzles, you’ll reach a tall atrium that’s many levels deep. On one of these basement levels, you’ll find a moon-shaped canister holder.

There aren’t many of these optional puzzles in Atomic Heart, but this one is worth solving. If you’re stuck and need help finding all three canisters for the Lunar Door, we’ve got the locations listed below. This one is easy to miss — to find the last canister, you have to do something most of us would never even consider doing. You have to talk to one of the dead bodies to make progress. That literally never happens anywhere else in the entire game. Learn all about this strange puzzle solution in the full guide.

How To Unlock The Exhibition Lunar Door

In the main Exhibition underground atrium, you’ll eventually reach a floor with grass-themed art on the second floor from the bottom of the chamber. On the back-left side, you’ll find a Lunar Terminal that’s missing three canisters. To unlock the door, you’ll need to find these three canisters.

Canister #1: The first canister is to the left of the Lunar Terminal where you socket the three canisters. Enter the door to find a Safe Room. To the right, around the corner of the wall, there’s a dead body holding the first canister.

Canister #2: The next is even closer to the terminal. Back at the terminal, go to the railing opposite — a canister is in the planters along the railing.

Canister #3: Return to the corner with Canister #1. Near the closed door, you’ll find a dead body you can talk to. Talk to it and it will open the door for you. Follow the hallways upstairs and into a room that’s heavily guarded with robots. Defeat them all to find the last canister near large chest.

Insert all three canisters and the door to the right will unlock. Inside, you’ll find three large chests, one of which contains a blueprint.

Fat Boy Rocket Launcher Weapon Blueprint: This Blueprint Chest is located in the main Exhibition Atrium during the ‘Made In The USSR’ quest. Access the chest chest by unlocking the Lunar Termina with three missing canisters.

Depending on how many blueprint chests you’ve opened, you may get a different blueprint. The Fat Boy Rocket Launcher just happened to be the blueprint we unlocked at this point in the story.