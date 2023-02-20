Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Secrets Of The Restricted Section’ & ‘Tomes & Tribulations’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Secrets Of The Restricted Section' and 'Tomes & Tribulations' quests in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy does this thing where it will put Professor Fig as this important character, and then, without fail, something will get in the way. Instead of waiting for Fig, your character will decide to trot off on their own and complete the quest using their initiative. This pattern starts here and continues for the next few hours.

If you remember, the last time you met with Fig you had to learn some new spells and get acquainted with some more powerful defensive magic. Well, if you are doing this quest, you’ve achieved all of that. It’s time to put them to the test. Shock horror, Fig is indisposed. As an alternative, you recruit Sebastian Sallow.

Breaking Into The Library

If you recall, earlier in the game Sebastian commented on being able to get into the Restricted Section undetected, and that nobody else had the smarts to pull off such a caper. Naturally, with Fig out of the picture, Sebastian is your next best choice. Meet Sebastian and he will take you to the library.

Unfortunately, the Library is defended by Prefects, and if they catch you, it’s game over.

Learning Disillusionment

At this point, Sebastian will teach you a new spell – Disillusionment. This is an invisibility spell. Whilst it doesn’t have as much power as a dedicated Invisibility Cloak, it will keep you from sight provided you keep a safe distance from prying eyes.

To learn the spell, follow the Rune Track and hit the required buttons. Once you have completed that, assign it to your hotbar and get ready to sneak.

Sneaking Past The Prefect On The Stairs

This is arguably the hardest part of the mission as the Prefects tend to pop up and spot you if you don’t know what you are doing. The first Prefect you will meet is actually on the stairs you are about to go down. When facing the staircase, take the leftmost stairs. You will see the Prefect on the stairs walking towards the opposite stairs, giving you a perfect opportunity to slip by unnoticed.

Sneaking Past The Prefects Guarding The Library

Your next hurdle is three Prefects guarding the Library doors. Two are practically stationary, and one will patrol between them. Their pattern seems set in stone, however, if you start moving towards the door too soon, the Prefect will turn around during their patrol and catch you. Disillusionment is powerful, but AI is stronger. Apparently.

Once the Prefect is well away from the door, slip into the Library and you will get another cutscene.

Unlocking The Restricted Section

Your next hurdle is the Librarian herself. She was not supposed to be here, and her existence makes this heist all the more difficult. Thankfully, Sebastian has a plan. Make sure you still have Disillusionment active for this section, naturally.

You need to head to the Librarian’s desk, steal her key and head towards the locked gate to the Restricted Section. Move as close as you can to the Librarian’s Desk without leaving the bookshelves.

Grabbing The Key

Once the Librarian is not facing the desk, make your move. The desk itself will act as cover from her prying eyes. The key is on the desk and can be grabbed when the prompt appears. You are in a bit of a pickle now, as you can’t leave this desk without being spotted.

Unlocking The Gate

Thankfully, Sebastian has got your back. He will cast a spell that will lure the Librarian away from the desk, and it’s up to you to quickly (and quietly) move to the next area. Face the desk, and go to your right. Follow the bookshelves and then dip into them once you are around halfway down the hall. You will find Sebastian and a locked gate. Unlock the gate with your newly-stolen key, and head into the Restricted Section.

Distracting The Ghosts

The Restricted Section is very linear. There’s very little you can do but go down the beaten path, so getting lost is impossible. Not to mention, you have your waymarkers. However, you can still get caught. This is because Ghosts prowl the area and they are more than happy to end your mission.

This leads to a tutorial showing you how to distract enemies with spells. Disillusionment is quite powerful, and its effect won’t break when casting other spells. Use your Basic Shot to lure enemies away from the area you want to access. Simple as that. There are two Ghosts, and once you get past them, you don’t need to have disillusionment active any more.

Unlocking The Eyeball Chest

This chest is unmissable, but unlocking it is. Until this point you have not been able to unlock these tricky chests, but that changes now you have access to Disillusionment. Cast this spell from a safe distance, then walk up to the chest and open it. These chests always give you 500g, so enjoy your new wealth.

Peeves

As you are about to finish up your trek through the Restricted Section, Peeves will pop up and grass you up. You’ve been made. Sebastian tells you to push forward and that he will cover your back. What a champ. Cast Reparo to clear the path and enter the Antechamber.

Conquering The Antechamber

This mission, up until this point, has been about sneaking. That ends now. It’s time to use those new attacking spells Fig wanted you to learn. The Antechamber is filled to the brim with those pesky Pensieve Sentries from Gringotts. That, and puzzles.

Bridge Puzzle #1

These bridge puzzles are solved mostly in the same way. Approach the chasm, and then cast Basic Shot on the highlighted section on the other side. This will spawn a bridge for you to cross.

Pensieve Sentries #1

In the next chamber, you will be assailed by Pensieve Sentries. These pesky stone guardians can be quite a pain to deal with. They have three forms of attack. First, they will dash towards you and strike out with their swords. Second, they will jump off-screen and then land in a highlighted location. Finally, they will throw a projectile. All but the Jump can be countered with Protego. The Jump must be dodged.

The best way to deal with Sentries is to use Crowd Control. Levioso is a great way to keep a Sentry stunned. Then, you can use Accio combined with Incendio to deal massive damage to a different Sentry. This might even kill the Sentry in a single shot if you are strong enough. Use Basic Shot as your spells recover from their cooldown.

Once these are defeated, two more Sentries will spawn in the next area too. Defeat them in the same way.

Bridge Puzzle #2

The second Bridge Puzzle is much like the first, only it has a twist. This time you want to approach the chasm, cast Basic Shot and then sprint across the bridge as quickly as possible. This bridge will collapse after a short delay. If you fail to make it across, you will respawn and have to try the puzzle again.

Bridge Puzzle #3

Next up is another chasm, and you guessed it, another Bridge Puzzle. This one is, once again, slightly different to the others. Approach the chasm and cast a Basic shot. This will cause half the bridger to appear. Move across the bridge and stand on the edge. Cast Basic Shot again, and the bridge will reform in front of you, letting you pass.

Pensieve Sentries #2

Head towards the large door, and defeat the Pensieve Sentries that spawn. These are no different from the last batch you destroyed, so the same strategies apply here. Don’t be too aggressive, use Protego, crowd control, and the Accio+Incendio combo for the best results here.

Finishing The Quest

Finally, you can retrieve the Tome that you set out to find. Approach the book and activate the Pensieve. You will witness a memory revealing a student very much like yourself – Isidora Morganaugh. The quest ends with Sebastian not revealing you as an accomplice.

Tomes & Tribulations

Tomes & Tribulations is one of those short quests where you talk to a person and update them on the situation. Head to Professor Fig’s Office and hand him the Tome. He will be impressed by your resourcefulness, however, it’s revealed that the Tome is damaged and missing some key pages. The plot thickens.

You will receive EXP for completing both of the quests in this Walkthrough, giving you a hefty chunk towards your next level when combined.

