Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Herbology Class’ | Walkthrough

Now you have conquered some dastardly tombs and helped out your fellow students in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s time to go back to school and do some learning. Unfortunately, the class in question is Herbology, which is frankly one of the least interesting classes you can take. Unless you have a green thumb that is.

Herbology is taught by the wonderfully styled Professor Garlick. She is all about seeds, and plants. Seeds grow plants, and those plants can be used to make powerful concoctions or even temporary combat allies. I mean, who doesn’t want a sentient flesh-eating cabbage helping them out in a bind?

Attending Herbology

If you have been completing quests, then you may have already had a wander through the Herbology Greenhouse. It was featured during the ‘Venomous Valour’ Side Quest, which you can find a guide for here.

Track the quest in your Field Guide and follow the Waymarkers to the Greenhouse and start your class with Professor Garlick. She will go over some basic spiel regarding Herbology and its uses. Before really starting the practical work, however, she advises everyone to put in some earbuds. It’s going to get loud.

Potting Mandrakes

Mandrakes are quite deadly when fully grown as their screams are so loud they straight up end your life. Thankfully, these are not fully grown and you have ear protection. Your first task is to use button prompts to repot a Mandrake.

Yank the little bugger out and enjoy the soothing sound of ear-piercing screaming. Quickly ram the blighter into another pot and pat it down to save your ears from the continued torture brought on by said Mandrake.

Planting Dittany

With the hard stuff out of the way, Professor Garlick will show you have to actually plant things – as in mechanically, and not during a comical QTE. In this instance, she will show you how to plant Dittany – the seeds you bought from the Magic Neep in Hogsmeade.

Planting in Hogwarts Legacy is more than a little bit time-consuming, with each plant taking several minutes – in real-time. It’s not a fast process, so don’t expect to harvest vast swathes of plants for your potions in the early game. Once you have planted your seeds, Professor Garlick will have another task for you.

Leander Prewett

It’s time to talk to Leander Prewett. Leander will guide you towards another section of the Greenhouse, and this is where you will get to play with the real fun parts of Herbology – the combat items. Hogwarts Legacy’s combat is mostly spell-focused, however, there is more to witchcraft and wizardry than flashing lights and incantations. Herbology teaches you this with the introduction of the Chinese Chomping Cabbage.

Chinese Chomping Cabbages

Chinese Chomping Cabbages can be thrown at enemies when in combat to deal large amounts of damage. You can throw three at once, increasing the chaos they can bring. During this tutorial, the game will instruct you on how to throw on, and show the effects on a hapless dummy.

Enter your inventory menu by holding R1/RB and then select your Cabbage. Press R1/RB to yeet your Cabbage at the dummy, and watch as nature takes its course.

With this final tutorial complete, head back to Professor Garlick to finish the quest. You will receive a nice chunk of EXP and permanent access to the pot you used to plant your Dittany Seeds. Feel free to come back here to harvest and replant.

