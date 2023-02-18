Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Venomous Valour’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Venomous Valour' Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

You might not think it at first, but Hogwarts Legacy is not a totally seamless open world. Sure, the Open World is vast and undeniably impressive, however, there are loading screens. These loading screens often separate Hogwarts (and its surrounding Hamlets) from various dungeons.

If the sound of dungeons gets your heart skipping a beat with excitement, then you will absolutely want to do the Venomous Valour Side Quest, as this is the earliest you can delve into the dark underbelly of Hogwarts. It’s one of the more interesting Side Quests, and this guide will walk you through the entire process.

Duncan Hobhouse

Starting this quest is as simple as talking to Duncan Hobhouse. Duncan has a problem, and that problem is his completely irrational fear of Puffskeins. Apparently, they have weird tongues. Regardless of Duncan’s rather hilarious fear, he wants to prove to the world that he is not a coward, and he needs your help to do that. Mostly because Duncan is, in fact, Hogwarts’ biggest coward.

Duncan needs you to find a hidden corridor under the Herbology Classroom, and grab an oversized Venomous Tentacular leaf.

Finding the Hidden Herbology Corridor

Unlike ‘Cache In The Castle’, a quest that had you solving an untracked riddle, ‘Venomous Valour’ tracks everything, making it rather simple to find out where you need to go. Simply follow the waypoints to Herbology (a rather large collection of greenhouses), before coming face to face with some vines.

Cast Incendio to clear the path, and then enter the Hidden Herbology Corridor. This will put you through a brief loading screen. A dungeon awaits.

Entering The Hidden Herbology Corridor

The first thing you will notice when entering this dungeon is that it’s dark. This kind of problem is easily solved with a quick cast of Lumos. This will more clearly reveal the surrounding area, and more importantly, tackle the Devil’s Snare problem. Turns out, Devil’s Snare doesn’t like light and will retreat from the source.

Something important to note is that the Hidden Herbology Corridor, whilst no longer hidden, it is still a corridor. This means you can mostly just follow the corridor and you will get through with no bother. There are offshoots from the main path, however, that will grant rewards.

Optional Side Chest #1

When you are venturing through the Corridor, keep an eye on your right. There will be a small staircase that you can traverse taking you to a small detour. You will find a chest across a gap. Unfortunately, this chest is surrounded by Devil’s Snare. The trick to this puzzle is to cast Lumos to cause the weed to retreat slightly. This will reveal a torch on the wall. Quickly cast Incendio at the torch to cause the Devil’s Snare to retreat even further.

Hop across the gap and crack open the chest. This will reward you with a Fairy Cap.

Return to the main path and continue down the corridor until you reach a large square room. You have two options, go left, or go straight ahead.

Optional Side Chest #2

We recommend going straight ahead because there is more treasure to be found – although you do need to solve a puzzle to access it safely. Like last time, the chest you are looking for is surrounded by Devil’s Snare. There is also a pool of water that makes moving a bit slower.

Those with a keen eye will notice there are several torches engulfed in the Devil’s Snare. The trick here is to cast Lumos and approach the weed. This will cause the Devil’s Snare to move away from you, and reveal one of the torches. From here, it is just a case of casting Incendio on each torch as they are revealed.

With the path clear, swim across the gap and open the chest. This chest contains the Daedalus Scarf.

Retrieving The Venomous Tentacular Leaf

With all the side content complete, you can now return to the main path and retrieve your leaf. Go back to the large room and take a right (or left if you chose to skip the above chest). Follow the corridor until it opens up again. You will see a rather large Venomous Tentacular. As dangerous as this looks, it is completely harmless. Approach it, take a leaf, and then leave via the nearby ladder.

This ladder will take you into one of the Herbology greenhouses. Feel free to loot some extra plants. Once you are done pilfering plants, return to Duncan to complete the quest.

