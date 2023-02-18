Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Cache In The Castle’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Cache In The Castle' Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy will periodically add Side Quests to your map. These can be completed at your leisure – to an extent. Certain Side Quests can only be completed at certain times during the year, so it’s usually best to complete them as early as possible. Thankfully there is rarely more than a couple of Side Quests spawning at once.

One of the earlier Side Quests you can complete is ‘Cache In The Castle’ which can be started by talking to the mystery-loving Arthur Plummly. He has some riddles that need solving, and treasure sure awaits those who crack them. Rather uniquely, however, you won’t have any waymarkers, and you won’t have access to your Guiding Charm. That’s where this guide comes in.

Finding the Rhinoceros Skeleton

The first clue to finding the treasure is tracking down the Rhinoceros Skeleton. Now, this quest can be rather difficult if you have skipped out on exploring Hogwarts, but thankfully, all of the clues are pretty close together and in a logical progression. From Arthur Plummly’s location, all you have to do is head downstairs.

Heading down the nearby staircase (the one you climbed to get to Arthur in the first place), will have you pottering past various pieces of art – including Skeletons. The Rhinoceros Skeleton is unmissable. Simply keep on heading downstairs and you will eventually walk right into it. This will trigger a response from your character, and reveal the next clue.

Finding The Dragon Fountain

The Dragon Fountain is a place you may remember from earlier in the game. You have actually spent some time here during one of your Assignments (and one other Side Quest). It is in the Transfiguration Courtyard, and this is very close to the Rhinoceros Statue.

You can check your map and walk there manually, or you can fast-travel to save a bit of time. Simply approach the Dragon Fountain, and this will trigger another bit of dialogue and the next clue.

Finding The Painting

This is the last clue, and the resting place of the treasure – the Painting. This one can be slightly harder to find on your own. What you need to do is exit the Transfiguration Courtyard by leaving via the door directly behind the Dragon Statue. Then, from here, keep on going upstairs.

Eventually, on the staircase walls, you will come across a painting. This will trigger another comment from your character, letting you know you are in the right place. In order to solve this puzzle, you need to cast Accio on the painting. Doing so will reveal a chest containing a rather fancy Robe cosmetic.

Return to Arthur Plummly to retrieve your EXP reward, and complete the quest.

That’s all we have on Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Hogwarts content.