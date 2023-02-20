Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s 2023 Schedule Leaks

We now know details to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s schedule, thanks to a serious Activision Blizzard King breach.

We won’t focus on the details of the breach itself here. Twitter user vx-underground stated that the breach happened all the way back in December 2, 2022. They also claim that Activision Blizzard King did not promptly inform everyone to secure the said information breach. The implication here is that even more information may have leaked about upcoming Activision Blizzard King games released for the year, for example, Diablo 4.

What follows is the information vx-underground decided to share solely about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. They state this includes content that is upcoming until November 17, 2023.

Season 3 will be ongoing from March 15 to May 15 but it lists a start date of March 8. This content is listed for that period:

2 new operators, 1 licensed

3 new weapons

3 core maps

1 battle map

4 gunfights

1 Spec Ops # 1

Raid Tier # 3

Tier 1 Event

1 Battle Pass, Tier 1 Event, 70 Bundles

There is also a tentative Season 3.5, with integration scheduled on April 5, 2023.

Season 4 is scheduled for May 15 to July 16. This time, the start date and integration date listed is the same, but that would be May 16. There is also a tentative Season 4.5, scheduled for June 13.

This is the content scheduled for Season 4:

2 new operators, 1 licensed

3 new weapons

3 core maps

2 battle maps

4 gunfights

1 Spec Ops # 1

Raid Tier # 4

1 small map, Tier 1 Event

1 Battle Pass, Tier 1 Event, 70 Bundles

Skipping ahead, we have some information on Season 6. That is scheduled for September 15 to November 8. The start date for Season 6 is set on September 19, and Season 6.5 is on October 17.

This is the content planned for Season 6:

2 new operators, 1 licensed

3 new weapons

2 core maps

1 Ground War

Haunting of Saba Event

1 Battle Pass, Tier 1 Event, 70 Bundles

Another page indicates part of a feature unlock schedule, which may reflect what is upcoming for Season 3. We will just list this content below:

Week 1:

Resurgence Mode

DMZ Mode

Restore Honor

7x Season Challenges

Week 2:

Data Heist

Public Event

4x Side Quests

Week 3:

Search and Seizure Contract

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Activision Blizzard client or Steam.