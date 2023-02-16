Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Gobs Of Gobstones’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Gobs Of Gobstones' quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of Side Quests. These tend to be rather simple in design – most of which in the early game is some form of a fetch quest. Gobs Of Gobstones, unfortunately, is no different. You can start this quest once you have returned from Hogsmeade – simply talk to Zenobia outside of the Defence Against The Dark Arts Classroom.

Zenobia isn’t the brightest Ravenclaw you’ll meet. After annoying all of her classmates, she is shocked that her Gobstones have been hidden all around Hogwarts. Zenobia, not yet mastering the most basic of spells, is completely incapable of recovering them. So that’s where you come in. There are 6 Gobstones to find, so let’s get a move on.

Gobstone 1 – Transfiguration Courtyard

Thankfully, this quest tracks the rough location of the Gobstones you are looking for. Not only that, but your character will also make comments when one is nearby. The closest Gobstone is in the Transfiguration Courtyard – this is where you learned Reparo with Professor Ronen.

Simply head here, and you find three students standing in a huddle. Cast Revelio and look above them. Resting atop the stone arch is your first Gobstone. Cast Accio to retrieve it.

Gobstone 2 – Divination Chandelier

The next two Gobstones can be found near (but not in) the Divination Classroom. As per usual, follow the waymarker to the rough location. From here, all you have to do is look for a chandelier in a tower. Cast Revlio to make it easier to spot, and then use Accio to bring it to you.

Gobstone 3 – Divination Rafters

Follow your waymarkers to the next location, which is also near the Divination Classroom. Look to the beams near the bannisters and you will find your third Gobstone. Again, it can be hard to spot with your naked eye, so use Revelio to highlight it in blue. Cast Accio to retrieve it. With 3 down, there are only 3 more to go.

Gobstone 4 – Ravenclaw Tower

Head to Ravenclaw Tower – you can even just fast-travel here because the Gobstone is visible upon spawning in. Simply cast Revelio and look up. In the stone arch, you will see a Gobstone nestled away. Use Accio to grab it.

Gobstone 5 & 6 – Trophy Room

The next 2 Gobstones are right next to each other. Head to the Trophy Room, which can be accessed by navigating the Great Staircase – a rather impressive set of stairs as the name implies. Your first Gobstone can be found outside of the Trophy Room, resting atop a door near some armour. Revelio will light it up, making it easier to spot. Use Accio to take it.

Enter the main Trophy Room and cast Revelio. Look for a cabinet full of trophies, and you will spot the final Gobstone. Cast Accio, and you are done.

Completing Gobs Of Gobstones

Once you have all 6, return to Zenobia. She will reveal she is going to play the same trick again – clearly learning nothing. You can let her be a fool or advise her to stop being a pain in the backside. Upon completion, you will receive some EXP and a pat on the back. Well done.

That’s all we have for Hogwarts Legacy of now. Be sure to check out our other Walkthroughs, Guides, and Lists for more content.