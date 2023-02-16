Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘The Locket’s Secret’ & Professor Hecat’s Assignment’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete 'The Locket's Secret' and 'Professor Hecat's Assignment' quests in Hogwarts Legacy.

After a rather explosive visit to Hogsmeade, it’s time to slow down and have a bit of a chill. Armoured Trolls are no joke, and assassination attempts by powerful Dark Wizards are not something to take lightly. Professor Fig needs to be informed of these happenings, and you need to get some new spells.

This guide will cover two quests as they are closely connected, ‘The Lockets Secret’ and ‘Professor Hecat’s Assignment’. This will walk you through everything you need to know to get them both done. These quests are rather short, so it shouldn’t take too long to blitz them and move on to grander things.

The Locket’s Secret

This quest, like ‘Weasley After Class’, is more of an interlude than a full-fledged quest. It is a quest that will ask you to do other quests before it will advance to something more interesting. This kind of quest is frustratingly common in Hogwarts Legacy, but at least you get to converse with some of the more interesting characters in the game. In this case, Professor Fig.

After revealing the trouble with Ranrok and Rookwood in Hogsmeade, Fig wants to get a move on and solve the mystery you have both found yourself embroiled in, however, is well aware of your limitations. Therefore, he is putting advancement on hold whilst you learn some new magic – things are only going to get more dangerous from here on in, and knowing basic incantations will only get you so far.

This will trigger the start of Professor Hecat’s Assignment, which in turn will lead to multiple other quests. It’s like a tapestry of padding. With this quest complete, however, you will gain some EXP.

Professor Hecat’s Assignment

Once you are finished with Fig, you will be tasked with completing an Assignment for Professor Hecat – hence the name of the quest. Head to the Defence Against The Dark Arts Classroom and talk to Hecat. Hecat will not be willing to teach you Incendio – not yet at least. Like with the previous quest, this quest bleeds into more quests.

In this case, Crossed Wands, and Spell Combinations.

Crossed Wands

Duelling and fighting other wizards is a big part of Hogwarts Legacy’s combat. Up until now, however, you haven’t had much experience in the art. This is where Crossed Wands comes into play. If you have been completing Side Quests, you may have already completed one of the required Crossed Wands duels, if not, we have a full guide on Crossed Wands here.

In short, head to the South Wing Clocktower Courtyard and talk to Lucan Brattleby. He will set you up with two duels. These duels are not fair, however. You will often be outnumbered, so be prepared to dodge, reflect, and debuff your way to victory.

Spell Combination

Spell Combination can also be accessed via Lucan Brattleby. This will pit you against a dummy, with your aim to pull off specific combos without letting the dummy touch the ground. This quest is a lot of fun and will teach you how to weave your spells together into mighty combos. Whilst you won’t be able to pull off these combos in a large-scale wizard fight, in one-on-one encounters, these combos can be brutally effective.

If you are struggling to get these combinations done, then our advice would be to slow down. Panicking and pressing buttons quickly are easy ways to make mistakes. There is a lot of leeway when comboing on Hogwarts Legacy, so take a step back, and be methodical.

After completing both Crossed Wand duels and a round of Spell Combination, you will be rewarded with 3 lots of EXP – on for each quest. A mighty reward that is sure to fill your EXP bar.

Learning Incendio

After finally getting through all of those trials, it’s time to return to Hecat and learn Incendio. Incendio will be your go-to damage spell from here on out. It deals incredible damage – we are talking 20x more damage per cast than your basic spell. To unlock Incendio, you will need to trace another Rune. You have done this plenty of times before, so you should be able to get through this one with no problem.

With Incendio learned, you will receive a nice bump in EXP and will unlock the ability to use Incendio at any time. Incendio, whilst primarily being a combat spell, does have some utility uses too. Remember to use this to light torches, pyres, and sconces. It can also be used to burn webs – important to remember if you ever find yourself wandering the Forbidden Forest.

That’s all we have on Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Walkthroughs, Lists, and Guides for more Hogwarts content.