Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Welcome To Hogsmeade’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Welcome To Hogsmeade' quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

From the start of Hogwarts Legacy to ending your first day in the enchanted school, it has felt like quite the journey. Hours of real-time have passed, but now you get to stretch your legs and explore beyond the arcane halls of Hogwarts. You now get to go and explore the legendary Hogsmeade.

Of course, getting there is easier said than done. It’s quite the trek, and once you get there, who’s to say it’s going to be an easy ride? You are being hunted after all, and the moment you step out of Hogwarts’ protection, you are at risk. Thankfully you have a friend to escort you, so things should go smoothly…in theory.

Getting To Hogsmeade

Getting to Hogsmeade is not that difficult in the grand scheme. The wizarding village is north of Hogwarts, and you have a friend to guide you. You would have chosen either Sebastian or Natsai to be your travel guide, and depending on who you pick, you will get different dialogue that helps build their character.

Meet with Sebastian/Natsai and leave Hogwarts. Your journey to Hogsmeade is mostly uneventful. You will find plenty of plants to harvest near the road, so be sure to grab them when you see them. You will also find Moonstone deposits. These can be broken with a basic spell, so again, be sure to collect as many of these as you can. Use Revelio to locate them easier, as they will glow blue.

On your adventure, you will pass by the Forbidden Forest. Whilst you can’t enter it yet due to the limitations of the quest, you will be able to explore it later on if you are feeling a bit daring. This will be followed by a brief and unusual conversation with Professor Moon, who is both spooked and a little bit drunk. Nothing will come of this for the time being. Next up, Hogsmeade.

Restocking Your School Supplies

Now that you are in Hogsmeade, you are free to explore at your leisure. There are plenty of shops to peruse, and plenty of things you can see and do. However, you do have a checklist of specific shops to visit, and these should be your priority for this quest.

Because you have so many locations to visit, none of them will have a trail leading to them. If you want to have a waymarker guide you, be sure to place a manual marker on your Map in the Field Guide.

Tomes And Scrolls

Tomes and Scrolls is the closest destination upon entering Hogsmeade, so is the natural starting point for this quest. Enter Tomes and Scrolls and talk to Thomas Brown. After a brief conversation with him, you will be able to purchase a Potting Table and a Potion Station. These, and all other mandatory purchases during this quest, will be free courtesy of Hogwarts.

Olivanders

Olivanders is one of the more interesting locations as being given your first wand is a major milestone in any witch or wizard’s career. After a brief conversation and a humorous cutscene with Mr Olivander, you will get to create your wand. There are hundreds of combinations of wood, colour, cores, and whatnot. Have fun crafting your perfect wand. As far as we are aware, this is purely a cosmetic decision, so don’t worry about stats here.

J. Pippin’s Potions

Your penultimate destination is J. Pippin’s Potions. Naturally, this is a shop that sells, well, potion recipes. Although it is worth remembering that they also sell premade potions. You can talk to the proprietor about the usefulness and power of potions, but the goal here is to pick up some recipes. Namely, you are buying the recipe for Wiggenweld and Edurus.

Magic Neep

Your final location is the wonderfully named, Magic Neep. This shop is on the outskirts of town and is run by Timothy Teasdale. Timothy is all about herbology and will sell you all manner of useful seeds. Pick up some Dittany Seeds, and you will be good to go for now.

With all of that out of the way, it’s time to meet up with Sebastian/Natsai near the centre of town.

Battling The Armoured Troll

After your shopping spree, things will take a turn for the worse. Trolls will attack Hogsmeade, and whilst some of the local wizards and witches managed to distract one of them, there is still one looking to cave your skull in. It’s time for a boss battle.

Trolls are no joke in Hogwarts Legacy, and for the most part, your magic isn’t going to protect you. Trolls are huge, brutish, and mechanically, use Red attacks to bypass your defences. Defeating the Armoured Troll will require carefully timed dodges instead. Dodge too early or too late, and you will get smacked around.

Despite having a new wand, your magic is closer to a gentle slap than a true trolling slaying weapon. Trolls are also too large to be affected by Accio or Levioso, so your list of attacks is pretty limited. That being said, there is a trick to this battle – Ancient Magic. There is debris all around this arena, and you can use that debris as a weapon.

Pressing ‘R1/RB/R’ will cause objects nearby to be flung at the troll. This causes a large amount of damage and is the key to defeating it. This battle mostly revolves around dodging the troll and using these objects. Once you have defeated the troll, you will get a button prompt to kill the troll in a rather impressive fashion. Clearly, you have more power hidden inside you.

Repairing Hogsmeade

The Destruction left by the trolls is quite substantial, but you are wizards, and wizards have some tricks up their sleeves. It’s time to use that new spell you learned from Professor Ronen – Reparo. In the square, look for broken objects, statues, and even buildings. With a swish and a flick of your wand, you can fix them right up. Enjoy the rather fantastic visuals as the world repairs itself.

Three Broomsticks

The quest is coming to an end, but not before a few key cutscenes. You will be heading to the Three Broomsticks when you will overhear the local thug, Rookwood, talking to Ranrok. This is not good, and it is revealed that you are the reason the trolls were attacking Hogsmeade. The plot thickens indeed.

You run to the Three Broomsticks, meet Sirona Ryan, chug some Butterbeer, and witness yet another charged scene. Rookwood comes to claim you but is forced away. Sebastian/Natsai suggest that you quickly depart for Hogwarts. Fast Travel back to your dorm to complete the quest.

