Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete All Crossed Wands Duels | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the Crossed Wands Side Quests in Hogwarts Legacy.

Depending on the order in which you have been completing quests in Hogwarts Legacy, you may or may not recall Sebastian Sallow mentioning an unsanctioned duelling club. This mysterious organisation is known as Crossed Wands, and if you want to hone your combat skills before you head out into the world, it’s the place to be.

You’ve been a lot in Hogwarts Legacy – or at least, your character has during cutscenes. You haven’t had much combat experience as a player, and Crossed Wands is the perfect place to get a grasp on the game’s mechanics. As the game expands its mechanics, more duels will unlock, so this string of Side Quests grows with you.

More Hogwarts Legacy content:

Quiz Answers | Beginners Guide | Gear Slots | House Token Locations

Crossed Wands Quest 1

Crossed Wands is split into 3 Side Quests that will slowly unlock as you unlock new spells. You will get through all 3 quests within the first 5-10 hours of play, and each quest is marked on your map when it unlocks. To find Crossed Wands, simply Track the quest in your Field Guide and head to the South Wing Clocktower Courtyard. Here, you can find Lucan Brattleby, and he will be your fight organiser.

Lucan will explain the ins and outs of Crossed Wands before asking if you wanted to give it a shot. This first duel will always be a 2v2, with your partner being Sebastian Sallow – the guy from Defence Against The Dark Arts Class.

How To Win The Duel

This duel is pretty straightforward, however, having two opponents means you have to be on your guard. You can’t go in and just spam spells – you will get hit by enemy spells. Additionally, these opponents will have Protego Charms active, making them immune to spells unless you hit them with a corresponding spell of the same colour. In this case, Levioso.

Use a combination of Levioso, basic spells, Accio (if you have it), and timed Protego parries to unleash Stupify to quickly take out these enemies. Lucan will reward you with 180 EXP and a pat on the back. Well done.

Crossed Wands Quest 2

Crossed Wands will make a return during your Assignment for Professor Hecat. She will require that you engage with this Side Quest to teach you more powerful spells – Incendio if you are interested. Head back to the South Wing Clocktower Courtyard (you can use Floo Powder) and talk to Lucan.

Lucan has a new duel lined up for you. You have a choice, you can either do it solo or bring a friend. In this case, it will be Sebastian or Natsai. Bringing a partner makes the quest slightly easier, but they are not required. Bring a partner if you are not confident in your wizarding abilities.

How To Win The Duel

This duel will have you facing off against 3 opponents, and these guys will be rocking blue and yellow Protego charms. What does this mean? Well, if you want to defeat them, you are going to have to learn how to fight outnumbered and cast the right spell on the right enemy. Levioso can break yellow Protego, and Accio can break blue Protego.

Because there are more opponents in this battle, you must focus on your defence and crowd control. Your damage is a bit pants still, so you can’t rely on brute force to quickly dispatch enemies. Instead, use your spells to incapacitate enemies, and deal with them one threat at a time. Remember to use Protego to block and reflect incoming spells. This will trigger Stupify, which will break any Protego it hits, regardless of colour.

Lucan will once again be impressed, grant you 180 EXP, and get to work on arranging your final Crossed Wands duel.

Crossed Wands Quest 3

Lucan will send you an Owl once he has set up the final duel, although this won’t happen until you have learned Incendio. Go to the usual location, and prepare for the most difficult duel so far. You can once again choose to go solo or to bring Sebastian or Natsai. If you go solo, you will be going 4v1, which is great practice for later in the game, but it is quite the challenge.

This battle, unlike the last one, can be brute forced thanks to the inclusion of Incendio. Incendio is your most powerful spell, and it deals a tremendous amount of damage. The catch is that it has a very short range, but you can work around that by using Accio to pull enemies towards you.

How To Win The Duel

Enemies in this duel have yellow, blue, and red Protego Charms, which makes them immune to spells unless they are hit with environmental magic, Stupify, or a spell of the same colour. We recommend taking enemies out in this order:

Blue Yellow Red

The reason for this is rather simple – you can more easily burst down blue and yellow, whilst red is a bit trickier. For your blue opponent, cast Accio, a combo that into Incendio, and then basic attack them into oblivion.

Yellow takes a bit more effort. Cast Levioso, hit them with 3 basic attacks, cast Accio, then Incendio, and then finish them off with basic attacks.

This will leave you with 2 opponents, one will likely have no charm, and the other will have a red Protego. Take out the not-red opponent using any combination of spells (Incendio should be used whenever you can), before focusing on your final opponent.

You can break her shield casting Incendio, but this will put Incendio on cooldown, which delays the duel. Instead, use the environment or Stupify (parry) to break her shield, then use Accio, Levioso, and Incendio to finish them off in one devastating combo.

Throughout this fight be sure to defend with Protego otherwise you will quickly find yourself defeated. Remember to drink Wiggenweld Potion if things get a bit dicey.

Lucan will once again praise you, give you 180 EXP, proclaim you as Champion, and even give you a swanky cosmetic to show off to all your classmates. A job well done.

That’s all we have for Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Walkthroughs, lists, and guides for more Hogwarts content.