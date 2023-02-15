Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete The ‘Flying Off The Shelves’ Quest | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Flying Off The Shelves' quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

This may come as a shock to you, but most students who attend Hogwarts are useless. Simple summoning charms are beyond their capability, and to be perfectly honest, we are amazed they were ever sent a letter. You really are the ‘chosen one’ when it comes to Hogwarts Legacy, and that comes with some baggage.

That baggage comes in the form of helping your incompetent classmates complete simple tasks. Cressida Blume is one such student. She has messed up her Latin and enchanted her books – including her journal – and given them the power of flight. This is not the first time Cressida has messed up, so she wants you to venture into the library, retrieve her books, and not grass her up to the Librarian.

Finding The Library

Hogwarts may be a large place, but thankfully, the library is not far from your current location. Simply follow the waypoints down some stairs and you end up in the visually impressive Library. You should be able to see flying books right from the get-go, and these are the things you are trying to find.

Locating The Flying Books

The flying books move pretty darn fast and are mostly hidden from view. To make matters worse, these are also pretty small, making them hard to spot with the naked eye. Finally, other flying things in the Library are not part of this quest – namely, Field Guide Pages.

Thankfully, there is an easy way to find what you are looking for. There are 5 books in total, and all of them can be revealed by casting Revelio. This will highlight all interactable objects in blue, and this includes those pesky books. To make it even easier, each book will be flying in a different part of the Library.

You will find 3 books downstairs, and two books upstairs. They are all flying around different sections of the library and there is no overlap. Downstairs, you can find 1 book flying above the central area, 1 book near the bookcases to your left, and another to your right. Upstairs has 1 book on the left side of the Library, and another to your right, again.

Cast Accio to grab the books, and then return to Cressida.

Rewards For Completing ‘Flying Off The Shelves’

Cressida will thank you, but you have some options when it comes to completing the quest. You could blackmail her, or you could be a nice person. Pick your poison, and get your reward of EXP.

