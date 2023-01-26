Forspoken: How Many Chapters Are There?

Forspoken isn’t a short game. If you really want to rush through the story, you can complete the game in about 22~ hours by our estimation with a pretty regular amount of exploration. Most players can spend twice that time reaching new areas, fighting powerful new enemies and experimenting with your powerful magic spells. There’s a lot to discover in the open-world of Forspoken, and if you’re wondering how many chapters are left before the end, we’ve got you covered.

The starting chapters of Forspoken are relatively short. It isn’t until Chapter 4 that you’re given a mission to hunt down one of the major world bosses and dig into one of the regions. After that, the chapters expand exponentially. You can spend multiple hours on a single chapter, depending on how much explorations you want to do. If you follow the story exactly, you’ll even miss large optional open-world areas off the beaten path.

If you’re curious how many chapters there are, how long the game actually is, and if there’s a post-game to explore, we’ll answer all your questions below.

How Long Is Forspoken?

The main story of Forspoken will take most players about 20 hours to complete. If you spend time exploring or hunting collectibles, you can easily push your playtime to 40 hours or more. A normal playthrough with some extra end-game completion will take about 25 hours.

Chapters : There are 13 Chapters in Forspoken. Chapter 4 is when you’ll begin open-world exploration of the map. From this point on, the chapters are much longer depending on how much of the map you explore. Chapter 12 is the finale . There are two endings — a good ending and bad ending .

: There are in Forspoken.

Chapter 13 serves as a post-game. There is some story content to explore, detours, and a full map to fill out.

You can find more play time reports on HowLongToBeat.com. Due to the game’s early release, these times are changing rapidly — and aren’t very accurate for normal players. At the time of this writing, players have shared an aggregate time of 20 hours for Main Story and 25 hours for Main Story + Side Content, which may come down to recency bias from players blazing through the game — and incorrectly reporting, as completing Side Content easily doubles the length of the game.

There is no score for completionists yet, but 100% Completion should be fairly easy for Platinum hunters. By exploring each region and finding lookout towers, you can mark most of the important locations on the map. Your job is mostly to clean-up — and trophies for challenges are all fairly simple as long as you’ve unlocked the right spells.