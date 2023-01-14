Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Kamisato Ayato

With the addition of the Bloom reaction, now is a great time to get the boba brother on your team. Here's everything you need for Ascension.

After almost a year away from the Genshin Impact banner, Kamisato Ayato returns alongside the Raiden Shogun. Ayato was a welcome addition to the once desolate Hydro lineup.

Compared to Nilou and Xingqiu, Ayato is currently the best Hydro sword character in the playable lineup. Nilou will become a better option once more Dendro characters become available. For now, she’s very limited for anyone trying to get the most out of her. Meanwhile, Xingqiu and Ayato can stand well without any other Hydro characters with them. However, Ayato has better flexibility between team roles and can apply Hydro to a much larger AoE than Xingqiu.

Buckle up everyone, Ayato will take a lot of patience to level up. His Inazuma specialty is the Sakura Bloom. These can only be found on Narukami Island. To make things worse, nobody sells the Sakura Bloom. So you’ll need to create a route through Narukami Island to collect Sakura Blooms. Make sure you have at least one Electro character on your team, preferably Kujou Sara or Fischl. As Bow characters, their charged arrows will help you collect the Sakura Blooms faster and you won’t have to wait for Elemental Skill cooldowns.

During your Narukami route, make sure to go after any and all Nobushi and Kairagi. Ayato uses the Handguard common enemy drop series. Unfortunately, a total of five characters use the Handguard series for Ascension: Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, the Raiden Shogun, the Wanderer, and Yae Miko. You’ll have to pick and choose who to prioritize.

Finally, Ayato needs the Dew of Repudiation from the Hydro Hypostasis normal boss. The Hydro Hypostasis is on Watatsumi Island in the Suigetsu Pool. Only Ayato and Sangonomiya Kokomi need the Dew of Repudiation for Ascension. The Hydro Hypostasis will also drop the Varunada Lazurite gem series, so you don’t necessarily have to go between multiple bosses for the gems you need.

Materials by Ascension Level

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3 Sakura Bloom

3 Old Handguard

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

2 Dew of Repudiation

10 Sakura Bloom

15 Old Handguard

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

4 Dew of Repudiation

20 Sakura Bloom

12 Kageuchi Handguard

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Nagadus Emerald Chunks

8 Dew of Repudiation

30 Sakura Bloom

18 Kageuchi Handguard

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

12 Dew of Repudiation

45 Sakura Bloom

12 Famed Handguard

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

20 Dew of Repudiation

60 Sakura Bloom

24 Famed Handguard

120,000 Mora