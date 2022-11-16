Marvel Snap: How to Turn Off Vibrate

Marvel Snap has vibration and haptic feedback turned on my default but you can turn it off in the game's options menu.

On the mobile version of Marvel Snap, vibration and haptic feedback are turned on by default. There are moments during matches where your phone will vibrate to communicate something about the game. Vibration will occur when you find a player in matchmaking or when it is getting close to the end of the turn. These indicators will help players who aren’t necessarily looking at their phone realize they need to pay attention to the game. These subtle hints can be helpful for many players, but some would understandably prefer to play with them off.

If you don’t want vibration turned on on the mobile version of Marvel Snap, you might be stumped looking for the right option because there is no “vibrate” setting. Instead it goes by a different name. But don’t worry, the process for turning off vibrate in Marvel Snap is very easy and can be done right from the main menu of the game.

How to Turn off Vibration in Marvel Snap

On the home screen of the Marvel Snap app you will see a small gear icon in the upper left hand corner. This is your options and settings menu. Once you tap on this gear the settings menu will pop up. From here you will want to select the Haptics slider from the list. This will be listed right underneath the graphics settings options for frame rate.

From here, you can toggle haptics on and off which will impact whether or not you are playing Marvel Snap with vibrations or not.